Pharmaceuticals

Experimental vaccine may block effects of opioids

CBS News
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn experimental vaccine could help fight the nation's opioid epidemic....

www.cbsnews.com

eturbonews.com

New Methamphetamine Treatment for Abuse and Use Disorder

Approximately 1.5 million Americans abuse methamphetamines. Although meth use has been decreasing in younger individuals, in people over 26 years old, it has been growing at a CAGR of 13% p.a., with just over 150,000 new users of the drug annually. The death rate of drug overdoses have increased by over 300% in the last 10 years.
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

ERs can boost efforts to stamp out opioid addiction, study suggests

A program meant to encourage the use of a drug that can help people overcome opioid addiction led to dramatic increases in its use in emergency rooms, researchers report. Buprenorphine is a medication that stabilizes opioid withdrawal and soothes cravings. Using it can help people with opioid use disorder stay engaged with care, while reducing overdose deaths and other complications of drug use.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Study Finds Sharp Drop in Opioid Scripts Among Most Specialties

The volume of prescription opioids dispensed at retail pharmacies in the United States dropped by 21% in recent years amid efforts to reduce unnecessary use of the painkillers, but the rate of decline varied greatly among types of patients and by type of clinician, a study found. In a brief...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEHT/WTVW

The federal vaccine mandate has officially gone into effect

NATIONAL (WEHT) – A federal vaccine mandate goes into effect January 10 for all businesses with 100 employees or more. Under the rule, those who choose not to be vaccinated must get weekly testing done. The Supreme Court heard debates and challenges to the rule on January 7, but have not chosen to block or […]
U.S. POLITICS
healthleadersmedia.com

Efforts to Reduce Opioid Prescribing Varied Across the Country

The volume of prescription opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies declined by 21% from 2008 to 2018, a new study finds. — Although the volume of opioid prescriptions has decreased, the decline varied depending on the location, the kind of patient, and who was doing the prescribing, according to a newRAND Corporation study published by the Annals of Internal Medicine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wtuz.com

Opioid Epidemic Still Killing Thousands

Mary Alice Reporting – United States Senator Rob Portman continues to be outspoken over his concern with the ever-increasing deaths related to drug overdoses. He calls it a major public health crisis that is negatively impacting millions of Americans and is an ever-growing threat since the county is dealing with a drug class, synthetic opioids, which are hundreds of times more deadly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Southside Matt

Opioid settlements do little to deter crisis

Since introduced in the 1990s, opioid pain relievers have been increasingly produced and distributed by pharmaceutical manufacturers. The medications were determined to be highly effective for their stated purpose, but also, in spite of manufacturer claims, highly addictive.
skepticalraptor.com

COVID vaccine booster effectiveness may wane quickly against Omicron

This pandemic just doesn’t give us much good news — research from the UK indicates that COVID-19 vaccine booster effectiveness may wane significantly at the 10-week mark post-vaccination. This may allow the Omicron variant to spread much further than originally hoped. Before I explain the research, I want...
SCIENCE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Opioids are slow death machine, effecting every community

Opioids addiction is a true challenge to our society. Not a single community or neighborhood is free of the slow death machine that is victimizing people on a daily basis, claiming innocent lives. We all recognize the increasing danger of drug addiction that invades households and entraps our youths. It’s...
DEARBORN, MI
pharmacytimes.com

Patient Engagement May Help Prevent Drug Interactions, Related Opioid Overdoses

Patient engagement can support pharmacists in discovering a wider range of potential drug interactions while promoting medication safety. Sixty two percent of adults report currently taking prescription medicine and a quarter note they take at least 4 prescription medicines, according to a KFF Health Tracking Poll.1 When patients take multiple medications, the drugs can interact in unintended ways. These interactions may result in a range of negative consequences, from falls to inadequate drug efficacy.
PHARMACEUTICALS

