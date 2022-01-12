Experimental vaccine may block effects of opioids

Approximately 1.5 million Americans abuse methamphetamines. Although meth use has been decreasing in younger individuals, in people over 26 years old, it has been growing at a CAGR of 13% p.a., with just over 150,000 new users of the drug annually. The death rate of drug overdoses have increased by over 300% in the last 10 years.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO