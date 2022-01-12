Experimental vaccine may block effects of opioids

Approximately 1.5 million Americans abuse methamphetamines. Although meth use has been decreasing in younger individuals, in people over 26 years old, it has been growing at a CAGR of 13% p.a., with just over 150,000 new users of the drug annually. The death rate of drug overdoses have increased by over 300% in the last 10 years.
Doctors with the American Society of Anesthesiologists are calling for a new approach to fighting the opioid crisis, one that goes beyond current efforts at restricting opioid prescribing to reducing demand and addressing the “illicit” opioids in medicine cabinets. To address the U.S. opioid epidemic, policies and guidelines...
A program meant to encourage the use of a drug that can help people overcome opioid addiction led to dramatic increases in its use in emergency rooms, researchers report. Buprenorphine is a medication that stabilizes opioid withdrawal and soothes cravings. Using it can help people with opioid use disorder stay engaged with care, while reducing overdose deaths and other complications of drug use.
In a study from Ohio State University, researchers found the ongoing U.S. opioid epidemic may have led to an increase in the number of strokes due to more bacterial infections of the heart (endocarditis). Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a major contributor...
The volume of prescription opioids dispensed at retail pharmacies in the United States dropped by 21% in recent years amid efforts to reduce unnecessary use of the painkillers, but the rate of decline varied greatly among types of patients and by type of clinician, a study found. In a brief...
Nearly half of people in a large U.S. study reported misusing prescription drugs between ages 18-50, which made them more likely to develop substance use disorder symptoms as adults––especially those whose misuse peaked later in life. The new study from University of Michigan School of Nursing researchers recommends...
The volume of prescription opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies declined by 21% from 2008 to 2018, a new study finds. — Although the volume of opioid prescriptions has decreased, the decline varied depending on the location, the kind of patient, and who was doing the prescribing, according to a newRAND Corporation study published by the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Mary Alice Reporting – United States Senator Rob Portman continues to be outspoken over his concern with the ever-increasing deaths related to drug overdoses. He calls it a major public health crisis that is negatively impacting millions of Americans and is an ever-growing threat since the county is dealing with a drug class, synthetic opioids, which are hundreds of times more deadly.
Since introduced in the 1990s, opioid pain relievers have been increasingly produced and distributed by pharmaceutical manufacturers. The medications were determined to be highly effective for their stated purpose, but also, in spite of manufacturer claims, highly addictive.
It’s been nearly 50 years since a group of researchers in Chicago reported an extraordinary finding: They’d created a vaccine against drug addiction and an early test showed it might work. The scientists provided a rhesus monkey with drugs like heroin and cocaine; it became addicted. But when...
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Wednesday warned patients and prescribers about the risk of potential dental problems arising from the use of buprenorphine medicines to treat opioid addiction and pain. The Food and Drug Administration said the opioid addiction treatment has been reported to cause tooth...
Opioids addiction is a true challenge to our society. Not a single community or neighborhood is free of the slow death machine that is victimizing people on a daily basis, claiming innocent lives. We all recognize the increasing danger of drug addiction that invades households and entraps our youths. It’s...
Patient engagement can support pharmacists in discovering a wider range of potential drug interactions while promoting medication safety. Sixty two percent of adults report currently taking prescription medicine and a quarter note they take at least 4 prescription medicines, according to a KFF Health Tracking Poll.1 When patients take multiple medications, the drugs can interact in unintended ways. These interactions may result in a range of negative consequences, from falls to inadequate drug efficacy.
A UCLA-led study in mice shows that removing chemical messengers in the brain that are involved in both wakefulness and addiction may make withdrawal from opioids easier and help prevent relapse. In 2000, UCLA sleep researchers discovered that human narcolepsy—a condition where people are overwhelmed with daytime drowsiness and sudden...
