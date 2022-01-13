Louisiana's redistricting process outlined at Thibodaux forum. Here are some highlights.

A three-month public outreach effort by state legislative leaders to educate and collect input before redrawing voting district boundaries in Louisiana is coming to a close.

The state Legislature is expected to meet Feb. 1-20 for a special session to redraw voting district boundaries to reflect population shifts documented by the 2020 U.S. Census.

Lawmakers will draw new maps for the state House and Senate, Louisiana's U.S. House districts, the Public Service Commission, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state Supreme Court.

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards can sign or veto the final maps.

Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley and Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, who chair the state House and Senate Governmental Affairs Committees, were joined by committee members in a nine-city roadshow that began in October.

The second to last meeting was held Tuesday night at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Tuesday night's meeting, streamed live online, began with a slide presentation detailing information about the redistricting process the recent census. A copy can be found at bit.ly/3fyNlS5.

Here are some highlights from the presentation for the Houma-Thibodaux area:

Congressional District 1, which includes southern Terrebonne and Lafourche, is above the idea population by 36,293 residents, or 4.68%. The district is now represented by Steve Scalise, R-Metairie.

Congressional District 6, which includes northern Terrebonne and Lafourche, exceeds its ideal population by 40,174, or 5.18%. The district is now represented by Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge.

State House districts vary in their relation to the new ideal population. For instance, District 52, which covers parts of Terrebonne and Lafourche, has a population that is 2,259 people, or 5.09%, above the ideal. District 53 is underpopulated by 2,410, or 5.43%.

In the state Senate, four area districts — 2,17,19, and 20 — all lost population. District 18 is overpopulated by 18,629, or 15.6%. Districts 21 and 22 had minimal population change.

District 3 of the state education board is below the ideal population.

District 6 of the Supreme Court is 34,059, or 5.12%, below the ideal population.

"I'm going to take input from everybody," Stefanski told the USA Today Network in October. "We would be misguided if we tried to do this without hearing from the public."

For information about the redistricting process, or to view related documents and public comments, visit redist.legis.la.gov.

— Emily Enfinger is a reporter for The Courier and the Daily Comet. Reporter Greg Hilburn, who covers Louisiana politics for the Gannett Network, contributed to this report.