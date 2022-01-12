ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

‘Huge problem’: Experts concerned paid sick policies are worsening omicron surge

By Sophie Bress, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nebbK_0dk8QGwp00

( KTVX ) – As the omicron variant rips through our communities, it seems like we all have a friend, family member, or coworker who is sick with or has recently recovered from the coronavirus.

But despite the recent surge, some companies have reduced COVID sick time to align with the amended CDC policy , which states that people with COVID need only to quarantine for a minimum of five days, as opposed to the previous ten. Walmart recently announced its policy would align with the CDC guidance, and cut its COVID paid sick leave in half.

After the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFRCA) – which provided resources to those affected by COVID-19, including mandatory two-week paid sick leave – expired at the end of 2021, some workers aren’t afforded any extra time off for COVID-related concerns.

“It’s really a huge problem,” said Eileen Appelbaum, co-director of the progressive think tank, the Center for Economic Policy and Research, and an expert in labor economics and paid sick leave. “It’s a problem for the frontline workers, the health care workers, the people who clean offices. They don’t have any time off like this.”

Why are at-home COVID-19 rapid test prices rising?

Low-wage workers are especially vulnerable. Only 33% of workers whose wages are at the bottom 10% get paid sick leave, compared with 95% in the top 10%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If essential workers get sick with omicron, it not only affects their health, but it can cause a ripple effect in the economy.

“I think what a lot of people are really worried about is that we’re going to see really large-scale staffing shortages in key industries,” said Dean Baker, a visiting economics professor at the University of Utah. “In the hospitals, we know a lot of health care personnel have been getting sick. We’re already short-staffed at many hospitals, so if, on top of that, you have 5% or 10% of your workforce out because they have COVID, that’s a really big deal.”

And with the new absence of COVID-allotted paid sick leave, experts say workers may be prompted to come into work with mild symptoms, or while they are awaiting test results. According to reporting by the Los Angeles Times, the California Department of Public Health has amended its policies to allow asymptomatic health care workers who have tested positive for the virus to return to work immediately.

According to Appelbaum, when people don’t have paid sick days and have no symptoms – or mild ones – they might not get tested and could continue to work from their offices despite the risk.

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

“And what is their choice?” she asked rhetorically. “What they say is: ‘If I take a test and it shows I’m positive, I won’t be able to come into work and I don’t have any paid sick days. I don’t have very much in savings and I certainly can’t cover my rent out of my savings if I don’t work.’”

According to Baker, it benefits both employers and employees to have a more liberal paid sick leave policy as the country continues to combat omicron.

“In a context where you have something that is highly contagious, which certainly omicron is, it’s to the employer’s benefit to err on the side of saying: ‘OK, maybe you’re not that sick, we’re not sure, but we don’t want you to come to work,’” he said. “Having special sick days if someone has used up all of their sick leave would be to most employers’ advantage because they really shouldn’t want someone to come into work sick and infect the rest of their workforce.”

The data seems to back up these assertions. According to an October 2020 study , adopting a COVID-specific paid sick leave policy after the passage of the FFRCA resulted in a decrease of approximately 400 fewer new COVID cases per day.

“In the states where these laws went into effect and employers actually provided the paid sick days, we see the flattening of the COVID curve,” Appelbaum said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Business
City
Economy, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
NBC News

Covid vaccines prevented nearly a quarter-million deaths last spring

The Covid vaccination campaign in the United States cut hospitalizations and deaths by nearly half in the first six months of 2021, new research suggests. The shots saved nearly 241,000 lives and prevented almost 1.2 million hospitalizations, according to a model published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open. But...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Baker
lehifreepress.com

Omicron COVID surge worsens local worker shortage

Got an urge to pick up a couple dozen wings from your favorite local eatery? Lately, you may or may not be able to get your favorite fast-food meal. Worker shortages locally have been exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 surge of the Omicron variant. From fast food to the construction trades, employees are ill or missing, causing businesses to shorten hours or close.
LEHI, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Labor Economics#Covid#The University Of Utah
NBC26

Walmart cutting paid lead for workers with COVID-19

Walmart informed employees Thursday that it's cutting its pandemic-related leave from two weeks to one week, according to multiple news reports. The decision follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that says people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days if they are asymptomatic or they no longer have symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

COVID-19 ‘Herd Immunity’ Possible As Omicron Cases Surge, Experts Say

The highly transmissible Omicron variant could help countries reach herd immunity as cases continue to rise, health experts said. Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a certain population develops some type of immunity to a disease. This makes the spread of disease unlikely. Approximately 94% of the community must be immune to the disease in order to achieve "herd immunity," according to the Mayo Clinic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAAL-TV

Walz addresses concerns over omicron surge, testing shortages

State leaders are urging Minnesotans to be cautious amid the surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. At a press conference highlighting the Minnesota National Guard's role in helping long-term care facilities on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the COVID-19 surge is already straining health care capacity and will likely worsen in the coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fort Bend Star

Hospitals change visitor policies amid omicron surge

Hospitals across Fort Bend County have changed operating procedures in recent weeks amid a strong uptick in the number of coronavirus patients, spurred in part by the arrival of the new omicron variant in the county. Administrators with Houston Methodist Hospital first detected the omicron variant in patient test results...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy