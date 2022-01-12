ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pack, Bucs, Chiefs are top 3 in final Pro32 poll of season

By The Associated Press
CBS4 Indy
CBS4 Indy
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qC1sq_0dk8QBXC00

NEW YORK (AP) — The race to Super Bowl 56 in sunny southern California is about to begin.

And if the Green Bay Packers have anything to say about it, opposing teams will have to go through frigid Lambeau Field for an opportunity to get there.

The Packers finished the regular season with the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the top spot in the final AP Pro32 poll of the regular season.

The Packers earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

Because Aaron Rodgers and the Packers earned the NFC’s bye, they will watch the wild-card weekend from home before knowing their opponent for the divisional round.

“Aaron Rodgers appears headed for a fourth MVP and, perhaps more importantly, a chance to address the only shortcoming on his resume,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.

“A second Super Bowl championship would check that box in dramatic fashion.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 2 in the poll. The Bucs, who beat the Packers in the NFC title game last season, are the No. 2 seed in the conference. The defending champs will open the postseason by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs inched up a spot to No. 3. The Chiefs will begin their drive for their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers, who are a 12 1/2-point underdog in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook , are the lowest-ranked playoff team in the poll at No. 14.

And the Tennessee Titans, who have the top seed in the AFC, gained a place to No. 4.

“Titans may not look dominating, but if (running back Derrick) Henry returns, look out,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.

The Dallas Cowboys climbed three spots to No. 5. The Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The 49ers, who beat the Los Angeles Rams in OT to clinch a playoff spot, moved up two places to round out the top 10. The Rams dropped three positions to No. 6. The Rams will close wild-card weekend by hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The Cards fell three places to No. 9.

The Cincinnati Bengals remained at No. 7 and will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The Raiders moved up three spots to No. 12 after their thrilling 35-32 OT win over the Los Angeles Chargers to clinch a playoff spot. The Bengals will be trying to win a playoff game for the first time since the 1990 season. The team’s playoff drought started with a loss to the then-Los Angeles Raiders.

The Buffalo Bills gained a spot to No. 8 and will host New England on Saturday night. The Patriots fell one place to No. 11.

To show how some of the teams started and finished in the poll, the Packers were at No. 18 after their 38-3 drubbing in Week 1 against the New Orleans.

Another team that made a big climb this season was the Titans, who were ranked No. 23 after Week 1.

Other Week 1 rankings of playoff teams: the Raiders (13), Eagles (17) and Bengals (19), who all won their respective season openers.

Among the teams that fell were the Seattle Seahawks, who opened at No. 3 and finished at No. 22 after a 7-10 season. The Saints started at No. 4 before finishing No. 16 and the Cleveland Browns opened at No. 8 and ended at No. 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here’s the KC Chiefs’ update on Tyreek Hill’s heel ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

The Chiefs entered their week of preparations for Sunday night’s playoff opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium with an air of optimism surrounding three injured players. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and running back Darrel Williams (toe)...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Kansas City Star

Snoop Dogg praised KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fashion choice Saturday

Two musical artists from very different genres got together after “Sunday Night Football” to talk football. Country singer Blake Shelton joined rapper Snoop Dogg on his postgame football show on Peacock, and they picked the best plays from the season. But the highlight was when the discussion turned to fashion choices players made this season when they arrived at a game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Chargers#Titans#American Football#Ap#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Newsday#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Fanduel Sportsbook#Afc#Fox Sports#Cowboys#The Los Angeles Rams
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 18: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-4; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win Super Bowl LVI

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) punched their ticket into the NFL playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They join 13 other NFL teams focused on Super Bowl LVI, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs started the season unexpectedly...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
profootballnetwork.com

Steelers vs. Chiefs Prediction, Pick: Will Ben Roethlisberger or Patrick Mahomes win on Wild Card Weekend?

The Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the playoffs after a close victory over the Baltimore Ravens. They received some help from the Las Vegas Raiders, who elected to go for the win instead of the tie against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, the Steelers get a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who aren’t seen as the obvious Super Bowl favorite in the AFC anymore. Below, you’ll find the NFL odds, along with my pick and prediction for the Steelers vs. Chiefs Wild Card matchup.
NFL
CBS4 Indy

CBS4 Indy

68
Followers
82
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS4 News delivers the information you need for life in central Indiana, from in-depth local reports to your forecast first. cbs4indy.com/

 https://cbs4indy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy