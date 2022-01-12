ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

5,000-year-old petroglyphs permanently damaged by visitors to national park

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNyT6_0dk8Ps0s00
Photo Credit: Big Bend National Park.

According to the National Park Service, visitors to Texas' Big Bend National Park caused permanent damage to prehistoric art in late December when they carved their names and a date onto a rock featuring petroglyphs. An article from Backpacker pins the prehistoric art as being at least 5,000 years old, possibly as old as 8,500 years.

Authorities are now on the hunt for those responsible for the crime and they're asking the public for help. One big clue may lie in the words that the vandals etched into the stone, appearing to read "ISAAC + AriEL" and "NORMA AdriAN," along with the date "12-26-21."

The panel of ancient petroglyphs that was damaged was located in the Indian Head area of the park, with the act being a violation of 36 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations), which addresses rules in parks and forests, as well as on public property.

"Big Bend National Park belongs to all of us. Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks," said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation's heritage is lost forever."

Park officials have documented more than 50 instances of vandalism at the park since 2015, also stating that cases seem to be on the rise. In general, graffiti and other forms of vandalism can be extremely difficult or impossible to remedy.

Officials have also made it clear that anyone that finds graffiti in a national park should not attempt to clean it up themselves, as this can cause further damage. Instead, contact park officials.

In the case of the carvings on the Big Bend petroglyph, this situation was reportedly made worse by a group of tourists that attempted to clean the rock with tap water. The water resulted in a large white-ish stain on the rock, in addition to the carvings that were already there.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or the persons involved, should contact the Big Bend National Park Communication Center at 432-477-1187.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Vandals damage ancient rock art at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Ancient petroglyphs in the Indian Head area of Big Bend National Park were permanently damaged on Dec. 26, when vandals scratched their names and the date across a rock panel. Graffiti and other vandalism that damages parts of the park are illegal. According...
VANDALISM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
backpacker.com

A Visitor to Big Bend Carved Their Name in a Rock—and Damaged a 5,000-Year-Old Petroglyph Forever

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The pictures were at least 5,000 years old, maybe as old as 8,500. For millennia, since an unknown Native artist engraved them into a volcanic boulder, the collection of abstract geometric shapes had sat in this rocky valley on the outskirts of what’s now Big Bend National Park, the homelands of the Coahuiltecan, Lipan and Mescalero Apache, Jumanos, and Chisos people. In that time, they had endured rain, wind, and punishing desert sun. What finally did them in was a tourist who wanted to leave a mark.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MySanAntonio

National Park Service announces free entrance days for next year

Nature seekers, the National Park Service is offering five entrance fee-free days in 2022, according to a December 28 news release. The free admission days are designed to encourage discovery and visitation of the country's national parks. The National Park Service manages 14 units in Texas, including two national parks...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Vandalism#Rock Art#Petroglyph#The National Park Service#Backpacker#Indian#Cfr#American#Big Bend National Park#Nation
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
heritagedaily.com

Archaeologists reveal unknown structures in the Machu Picchu National Park

A team of archaeologists from the University of Warsaw have identified a series of previously unknown structures in the Machu Picchu National Park. In a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the team applied Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology using drones above the forest canopy. LiDAR...
SCIENCE
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
Seattle Times

Police pinpoint starting point of historic Colorado wildfire

Investigators located the ignition point of the devastating Boulder County, Colorado, wildfire that engulfed more than 1,000 buildings in drought-parched grasslands at the base of the Rocky Mountains, and the governor of the state underscored heightened risks posed by climate change. “It’s really obvious where that fire started and what...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amazon delivery agent rescued 4-month-old and his parents from Colorado wildfire

A Colorado family has thanked an Amazon delivery driver for saving their lives from the Marshall Fire that raged across Boulder County on Thursday and Friday.Up to 1,000 homes have been burned in what is being called the most destructive blaze in Colorado’s history. Horrifying aerial footage showed the devastating impact of the fast-moving wildfire fanned by powerful winds that ripped through towns near Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of about 30,000 residents.Colorado resident Mary Stanley said that she, her husband and their four-month-old son were napping at their home in Superior on Thursday when they smelled...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Horrifying video shows skiers blasted with freezing water after pipe bursts under chairlift

Two skiers have been hospitalized after a pipe under their chairlift started blasting them with freezing water.Horrifying videos from Beech Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina show the lift carrying row after row of people through the icy stream. In one clip, a chair carrying two unfortunate skiers appears to get stuck directly over the broken pipe, which continuously drenches them.The resort says the problem started after a skier crashed into a snowmaking hydrant, at which point the device started spraying customers – but the situation is under control now.“On Friday, January 7, an uninjured guest skied into a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy