5,000-year-old petroglyphs permanently damaged by visitors to national park

Photo Credit: Big Bend National Park.

According to the National Park Service, visitors to Texas' Big Bend National Park caused permanent damage to prehistoric art in late December when they carved their names and a date onto a rock featuring petroglyphs. An article from Backpacker pins the prehistoric art as being at least 5,000 years old, possibly as old as 8,500 years.

Authorities are now on the hunt for those responsible for the crime and they're asking the public for help. One big clue may lie in the words that the vandals etched into the stone, appearing to read "ISAAC + AriEL" and "NORMA AdriAN," along with the date "12-26-21."

The panel of ancient petroglyphs that was damaged was located in the Indian Head area of the park, with the act being a violation of 36 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations), which addresses rules in parks and forests, as well as on public property.

"Big Bend National Park belongs to all of us. Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks," said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation's heritage is lost forever."

Park officials have documented more than 50 instances of vandalism at the park since 2015, also stating that cases seem to be on the rise. In general, graffiti and other forms of vandalism can be extremely difficult or impossible to remedy.

Officials have also made it clear that anyone that finds graffiti in a national park should not attempt to clean it up themselves, as this can cause further damage. Instead, contact park officials.

In the case of the carvings on the Big Bend petroglyph, this situation was reportedly made worse by a group of tourists that attempted to clean the rock with tap water. The water resulted in a large white-ish stain on the rock, in addition to the carvings that were already there.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or the persons involved, should contact the Big Bend National Park Communication Center at 432-477-1187.