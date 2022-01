UPDATE: Castaldo was located, according to a release at 9:45 a.m. on January 9. The Williamsburg Police Department was searching for a missing woman who was last seen at Riverside Doctors' Hospital. According to a release, Rachel Castaldo, 32, from Poquoson, was last seen at the hospital around 4:30 a.m....

