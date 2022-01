BOSTON (CBS) – Get ready for some rain and snow Friday and dangerous cold Saturday. Then, there’s a strong storm coming Monday. Light Snow Friday There is going to be an absolute bomb of a storm off to our east, over the open ocean on Friday. Thank goodness this thing isn’t coming 50-to-100 miles closer! It will be just close enough, however, for some rain and snow to back in over parts of extreme eastern Massachusetts during the day. Doesn’t look like much, but there could be some flurries as far west as I-495 out towards Lowell and Worcester. (WBZ-TV graphic) The best chance...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO