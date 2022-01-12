Report: Damian Lillard to undergo surgery, will miss six to eight weeks

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is set to undergo surgery this week to address a lingering abdominal injury. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard's 2021-22 season appears to be in jeopardy.

Lillard will reportedly undergo surgery this week to address an abdominal injury, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. He will be evaluated in six to eight weeks, and his return to the floor this season will hinge on his health and the Trail Blazers' position.

Lillard hasn't played since Dec. 31, and has reportedly been dealing with the issue throughout the season and since as far back as last summer's Olympics. He missed time at the beginning of December after an MRI confirmed lower abdominal tendinopathy, and after meeting with a pair of specialists this week, the decision to pursue surgery was made.

Over 29 appearances this season, Lillard is averaging 24 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game on 40.2 percent shooting from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range. Those shooting splits are the lowest of his career, and 24 points per game would be the lowest mark he's hit since the 2014-15 season.

The Trail Blazers selected Lillard sixth overall in the 2012 draft out of Weber State, and he's been nothing short of a franchise cornerstone since. Over 11 seasons, he carries career averages of 24.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Portland entered Wednesday 16-24 and in 10th place in the Western Conference, good for the final play-in spot for the playoffs.