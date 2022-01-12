New COVID-19 Death in Cayuga County

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases have sent cases skyrocketing in Orange County, where more than 1,000 people are hospitalized for the first time since last February. Hospitalizations in Orange County have swelled from 964 on Monday to 1,013 on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of intensive care unit patients are also up from 140 to 159, and the county reported three new deaths Tuesday. Hospital officials have expressed concerns about staffing to the county, due to many healthcare workers becoming infected or being exposed and having to isolate. Fountain Valley Hospital...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO