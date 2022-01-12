ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

New COVID-19 Death in Cayuga County

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Cayuga County. According to Wednesday night’s update from the County...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Related
CBS LA

COVID Cases Top 1,000 In Orange County; 6 Hospitals In Need Of 100 More Nurses

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases have sent cases skyrocketing in Orange County, where more than 1,000 people are hospitalized for the first time since last February. Hospitalizations in Orange County have swelled from 964 on Monday to 1,013 on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of intensive care unit patients are also up from 140 to 159, and the county reported three new deaths Tuesday. Hospital officials have expressed concerns about staffing to the county, due to many healthcare workers becoming infected or being exposed and having to isolate. Fountain Valley Hospital...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Discontinues Contact Tracing (Video)

Ontario County will discontinue its COVID-19 contact tracing program. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that New York state would no longer require counties to conduct contact tracing for people who test positive for COVID-19. The governor, along with New York State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett, said that given...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Onondaga County Sees Welcomed Drop In Covid-19 Cases

Syracuse, N.Y. - Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon sharing some good news in the battle against COVID. Today there were 949 new cases of COVID reported, more than half of what it was yesterday and 1400 cases less than the record high on Saturday. Unfortunately two more women died one...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Concerns surface over quality of KN95 masks sent by New York state to Monroe County for distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are concerns about the quality from KN95 masks that were sent from New York state to be distributed locally, according to Monroe County officials. Monroe County officials addressed the concerns Tuesday, saying the masks that were provided from the state “may not provide KN95 level protection,” but residents are still […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Public Health Updates COVID Reporting Info

Due to the updated investigation and contact tracing protocols from New York State, the Steuben County Public Health Department has updated what information is available on their COVID-19 report which is released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, save for any county holidays. “We have prided ourselves on our ability to...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Delaware County Daily Times

COVID outbreak hits dozens at county prison

The COVID increase being experienced in the Delaware County community has not escaped the walls of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, where dozens have tested positive for the virus while more await test results. Acting Warden Donna Mellon told the county Jail Oversight Board that 233 inmates were tested...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County says it’s moving to self-service for COVID isolation, quarantine after state decision: Calls current period ‘time of transition’

Public health officials in Ontario County are making new moves as part of evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as New York State. On Tuesday, hours after Governor Kathy Hochul announced that contact tracing would be left to counties to perform– if they wanted to- health officials updated their guidance for local residents call it a ‘time of transition’.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Hospitals In Anne Arundel County At 90% Occupancy During COVID-19 Surge, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the addition of 60 new COVID-19 patients over the last week, hospitals in Anne Arundel County are now at 90% occupancy, said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the county health officer. In light of increased hospitalizations, Kalyanaraman recommended county residents continue wearing masks and urged the unvaccinated to get the shots. As of Tuesday, the county health department reported 702 more residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 266 residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Anne Arundel County has 75,426 confirmed cases and a positivity rate of almost 30%, according to county data. There are almost 360,000 fully vaccinated Anne Arundel...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
iheartoswego.com

Barclay to Provide Free Covid-19 Rapid Tests at Fulton War Memorial

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) will host a COVID-19 test giveaway on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway in the City of Fulton. Up to two test kits are available per household and supply is limited. In addition to...
FULTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County sticking with contact tracing for high risk groups

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Contact tracing is no longer being enforced in New York State. That announcement was made Tuesday by Governor Hochul. In Tompkins County, medical director Doctor William Klepak tells WHCU they’re sticking with contact tracing…at least for now. Klepak adds the county may not...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse health expert doesn't see Central New York COVID-19 peak happening soon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York and the state are seeing new daily COVID-19 trending upwards as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads. Dr. Stephen Thomas with SUNY Upstate said he doesn't think we've peaked, yet. The director of institute for global health and translational sciences said he doesn't think what happened in South Africa and the United Kingdom where cases did decline fast will happen here. He said our mitigation efforts are not the same.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

