Wait, How Many Hours Are You Billing?

The legal profession has learned to go virtual over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As many of us know from firsthand experience, starting in March of 2020, law firms shuttered offices and promoted work-from-home policies in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many shops made the transition to virtual work with ease, and numerous law firms are just as — if not more — productive with virtual work than when offices were physically open. Numerous law firms attempted to open offices again this fall when COVID-19 cases were lower, as firms were itching to get back to normal as much as possible. Now that the omicron wave is causing COVID-19 cases to skyrocket to new heights, law firms should shutter offices again to protect employees from getting sick or worse.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO