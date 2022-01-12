ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wait, How Many Hours Are You Billing?

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 15 hours ago

According to the Thomson Reuters Institute and the Georgetown University Law Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession’s...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Should I Stay Or Should I Go?: Law Firm Edition

As the earlier story discussed, some firms will eventually hit a wall when it comes to skyrocketing compensation. When that happens, how will they respond to stay competitive in the battle for the finite pool of talent out there?. The State of the Legal Market report pulled back the curtain...
MARKETS
Ladders

How Apply4Me works for you (and saves hours of drudgery)

Here’s how Apply4Me works for you. Imagine a serious professional painstakingly copying and pasting every element of her resume into a huge electronic form, piece by piece; or fixing every messed up element after being invited to drop her resume into it, only to see it turned into a bad jigsaw puzzle loosely based on her career. And after spending at least eighteen long minutes laboring over this mindless task (yes, we’ve tested the average time spent filling job application forms), a late request in the painful process is often to “Please upload your resume.”
INTERNET
abovethelaw.com

Is There An End In Sight For The Booming Legal Market?

We all realized that demand was up across the industry, but the magnitude of the 2021 spike is significant. The Thomson Reuters Institute and the Georgetown University Law Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession released the 2022 Report on the State of the Legal Market today, and mostly confirmed that the state of the legal market is… pretty darn good.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billable Hours#Legal Profession#Thomson Reuters#The Great Recession#The Legal Profession
abovethelaw.com

Extended Case Durations To Hit Law Firm Revenue In 2022 And Beyond

The lasting effects of the pandemic are having a dramatic impact on work practices across every industry, and the contingency fee legal industry is about to feel the pinch. The stay-at-home orders had an immediate impact on many contingency fee law firms due to fewer accidents and injuries resulting in a significant decline intakes particularly for law firms that specialize in personal injury and workers compensation litigation.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

How Many Years Can You Finance an RV?

The RV industry is booming, and consumers have a wide variety of models to choose from when deciding which rig best fits their needs and budget. There are luxurious Class A motorhomes with six-figure sticker prices and small pop-up campers that won’t break the bank. But if you have your heart set on an RV and don’t have the cash to purchase it, you’ll need to secure financing before hitting the open road.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abovethelaw.com

Law Firms Should Close Offices Due To Omicron

The legal profession has learned to go virtual over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As many of us know from firsthand experience, starting in March of 2020, law firms shuttered offices and promoted work-from-home policies in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many shops made the transition to virtual work with ease, and numerous law firms are just as — if not more — productive with virtual work than when offices were physically open. Numerous law firms attempted to open offices again this fall when COVID-19 cases were lower, as firms were itching to get back to normal as much as possible. Now that the omicron wave is causing COVID-19 cases to skyrocket to new heights, law firms should shutter offices again to protect employees from getting sick or worse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

Stat Of The Week: The Great Lateralization

Raises, varied forms of bonus, and even non-comp-related perks in the fight to compete in a hot lateral associate market. According to a Thursday ABA Journal report detailing new data from the lateral hiring due diligence company Decipher, it’s a lot. Through the third quarter of 2021, there were...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
abovethelaw.com

Aderant Brings American LegalNet Under Its Umbrella

It’s barely 2022 and the legal tech acquisition market is already humming. Aderant, a global provider of business software to law firms, announced yesterday that it acquired American LegalNet, which provides court forms, eFiling, calendaring, and docketing solutions. I spoke with ALN back in 2019 when it had just launched a new eFiling Portal aiming to significantly reduce rejection rates.
BUSINESS
In Style

Will 2022 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign

No one could have predicted a global pandemic would ravish the world and transform the global economy. Or could they? Financial astrologer, Mahendra Sharma, and astro-therapist, Crystal Bichalski (better known as Crystal B.), are among a small cadre of cosmic guides who just might have been able to. Although they hail from different traditions and parts of the world, both have a strong client list of high-wealth individuals and successful businesses that rely on their insights to make career, investment, and financial decisions.
LIFESTYLE
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check To Be Sent As A Direct Payment To Millions of Americans

Some qualified Americans are expected to receive a $1,400 stimulus check as a direct payment as they file their tax return this year. In a recently published article in Diario AS en, Americans who did not get a third stimulus check in 2021 may be able to claim the money this year on their tax return. The third stimulus check was sent as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March 2021. Eligible US taxpayers received up to $1,400 with families receiving an extra $1,400 per dependent.
INCOME TAX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

IRS updates FAQs for 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit to help eligible families properly claim the credit when they prepare and file their 2021 tax return. This extensive FAQ update includes multiple streamlined questions for use by taxpayers and tax professionals and is […] The post IRS updates FAQs for 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
INCOME TAX
abovethelaw.com

Anti-Vaxxer Law: The Last Refuge Of The Scoundrel

Yale Law School’s Jed Rubenfeld isn’t letting his suspension following a sexual harassment investigation slow down his quest for the spotlight. And while media outlets don’t need to invite the scrutiny by inviting a suspended professor to talk about run-of-the-mill legal takes, the Wall Street Journal is ready to roll out the red carpet for anyone willing to provide spicy “vaccines are socialism” takes! Pairing with an award-winning virologist also at the nadir of his professional standing, Rubenfeld explains how omicron means vaccine mandates are unconstitutional… or something. We also talk about the wrong way to handle a holiday party — don’t slap guests! — and how the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict may fall apart over jury selection.
LAW
WTAJ

U.S. jobless claims rise by 23,000 to 230,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historic standards. U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to […]
ECONOMY
San Diego Union-Tribune

Empower workers or government overreach? California's fast food bill tests labor laws

As union representation has bottomed out in some of the country's lowest-paid industries, a group of California lawmakers and labor leaders are pushing to test a version of sectoral bargaining, a labor strategy common in other high-income countries. Progressives are pushing for a state-appointed council for the fast food industry to set wages and work conditions, which have historically been negotiated privately between employers and worker unions.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy