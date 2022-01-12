‘Relatively Famous’ Stream: How to Watch Online

Your cable bill is likely going up again. TV providers from AT&T to Comcast have raised their prices over the last year. That has some people wanting to ditch traditional TV in favor of online streaming. But saving money by "cutting the cord" isn't as easy as it used to be. Movies and shows are fragmented across a growing number of streaming services. Those providers have hiked their prices, too, facing higher programming costs just like the Comcasts and Verizons of the world. And the potential savings gets slimmer if you need live sports.

