New York Rangers trade candidates should include Jakob Chychrun and Tyler Toffoli

It’s no secret that the Blues’ defense this year has been less than ideal. Despite some stretches of good play from Colton Parayko since he’s been paired with Niko Mikkola, he still doesn’t look like the same guy from before his back injury. He also was paired with Marco Scandella for the first half of the season so far, and that was, well, to be judicious, less than impressive. The Blues went from “hoping they had their shutdown pair” to “you know, this pairing isn’t working at all” within the span of two months. Right now, the Blues are banking on the pairing with Mikkola to be the new shutdown pair, and so far they’ve been perfectly cromulent. The possibility that those hopes will be dashed by March much like the hopes for Parayko and Scandella were still exists.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO