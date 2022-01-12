ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New York Rangers trade candidates should include Jakob Chychrun and Tyler Toffoli

Cover picture for the articleWe often look at the NHL Trade Market with an eye on rentals. A rental, for the uninitiated, is a player on an expiring contract that will become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. For the New York Rangers, there’s plenty of options that will fit the...

The Hockey News

The Jakob Chychrun Rumor Mill Grinds On

The Jakob Chrychrun trade conjecture has been overshadowed this week by Evander Kane's search for a new NHL club and John Klingberg's uncertain future with the Dallas Stars. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old Arizona Coyotes defenseman remains a hot topic in the rumor mill. Matt Larkin recently examined possible trade destinations for...
NHL
NHL

Vote Tyler Toffoli for NHL All-Star

MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki is already heading to the NHL All-Star festivities, and he could be joined by Tyler Toffoli. Fans can vote to send Toffoli to Las Vegas by submitting Last Men In ballots now through Monday, January 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. You can submit up to 10...
NHL
FanSided

Coyotes Defenseman Jakob Chychrun Has A Lot Of Eyes On Him

Jakob Chychrun might be one of the best potential trade deadline acquisitions we have seen in the past 20 years. The Arizona Coyotes defenseman is the full package, he is young, is on a good contract, and is a good defenseman that even a team on the outside of the playoffs wouldn’t make a mistake trading for.
NHL
FanSided

The New York Rangers Shouldn’t Go All In At The Deadline

The New York Rangers started to rebuild their roster a few years ago, and the results are already showing as they are second in the Metropolitan Division behind only the Carolina Hurricanes. Just because the rebuild is ahead of schedule doesn’t necessarily mean they need to be all-in on a...
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Could the Blues make a run for Jakob Chychrun?

It’s no secret that the Blues’ defense this year has been less than ideal. Despite some stretches of good play from Colton Parayko since he’s been paired with Niko Mikkola, he still doesn’t look like the same guy from before his back injury. He also was paired with Marco Scandella for the first half of the season so far, and that was, well, to be judicious, less than impressive. The Blues went from “hoping they had their shutdown pair” to “you know, this pairing isn’t working at all” within the span of two months. Right now, the Blues are banking on the pairing with Mikkola to be the new shutdown pair, and so far they’ve been perfectly cromulent. The possibility that those hopes will be dashed by March much like the hopes for Parayko and Scandella were still exists.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
