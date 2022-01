The final week of the NFL regular season – and the first Week 18 of the NFL season since 1993 – provided plenty of Buckeye action and playoff drama. Against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a game-high 87 yards and surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the 2021-22 season, marking the fourth time in six NFL seasons that Elliott has reached the coveted milestone. What makes this year's accomplishment more impressive is that Elliott has played much of the season with a banged-up right knee.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO