Police ask public to identify child luring suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they said exposed himself to a child in the valley’s east side last Friday, January 7.

Police say the man seen in two pictures they released show a Hispanic man wearing a grey sweatshirt in a white car, possibly a Toyota Camry, with red and black seats or seat covers.

Image: LVMPD and KLAS

The incident happened near the intersection of Yew Ave. and Charleston Blvd, which is close to Nellis Blvd, between 3 and 4 p.m. as the victim was walking. “The victim began recording the suspect, who was masturbating and attempting to entice the victim into entering the vehicle,” according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website .

