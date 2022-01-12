ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, AR

$3B steel plant to open in Osceola, Arkansas

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLLs8_0dk8IvPa00

OSCEOLA, Ark. — U.S. Steel is working on a $3 billion dollar expansion at the Big River Steel Plant, creating a prospect of new jobs and a boost in the economy.

Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson says the big news came Tuesday after months of promoting what this Mississippi County community has to offer.

“This is very exciting for the community,” Wilson said. “I think it’s safe to say that Osceola has won the lottery. We were one of 14 states and 40 sites that were being considered for this very large expansion of Big River Steel in Osceola.”

The city looks to reap the benefits of a $3 billion expansion U.S. Steel will make at it’s Big River Steel Mill south of Osceola.

“I’ve seen it published 900 jobs with an average salary of over $100,000 per salary,” Mayor Wilson said.

Mayor Wilson also said the city agreed to work toward establishing a day care center as well as creating new housing.

“We’ve been talking with house developers, so hopefully we will have several, quite a few housing starts, a couple of new subdivisions,” she said.

Ken Kennemore is a Real Estate agent in Osceola who believes an incentive offered by the county called “Work Here, Live Here” will make buying a new home hard to pass up.

“On the construction, it’s anywhere between $200,000-500,000 homes they’ll give you a ten percent loan that is forgiven if you stay in the job for three years and stay in your house,” Kennemore said.

The expansion project and influx of jobs and money will be music to the ears of small business owners. Jeanne Bowman manages Hubbard and Hoke Furniture and is excited about the expansion.

“I think it will bring in people to buy furniture,” Bowman said. “There’s going to be renting houses and buying houses here, and I just think it will be a really good prosperous thing for Osceola, Arkansas.”

Groundbreaking is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022 with the project completed and operational in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Shelby County Schools plans to add ‘Memphis’ to name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the district plans to change the school district’s name in a rebranding. Shelby County Schools’ Reimagining 901 board voted in favor of rebranding as Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Ray said. The legal name will remain Shelby County Board of Education. According […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osceola, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Mississippi County, AR
City
Osceola, AR
WREG

Raise approved for Shelby County corrections officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced Monday that more than 200 corrections officers would receive a pay raise of up to 20%. The county commission passed the measure unanimously. In a press release, Mayor Lee said the increase “will address a significant pay disparity, help us recruit and retain officers, and provide for […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Over 2,000 students leave SCS district this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pandemic continues to have a negative impact on local schools. Shelby County Schools says the district has lost more than 2,000 students since the beginning of the school year. There’s is no word on whether the students have switched to new districts or to home schooling. When schools operated by charters […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville Schools updates COVID-19 guidance for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Collierville Schools announced Wednesday that it will update its COVID-19 guidance for students after the Tennessee Department of Health issued additional guidelines for COVID-19 cases and contract tracing. Under the new emergency rule, schools are allowed to adopt their own quarantine guidance. Collierville Schools said they will continue to follow the department of […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Going virtual: COVID outbreak drives schools to switch

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Even though COVID cases are rising among kids, moving them to virtual school isn’t as easy as it seems. Students will at Collierville High School will be learning virtually for the next few days after 14% of students and teachers and 29% of support staff have COVID or have been exposed to it. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Arkansas#U S Steel#The Big River Steel Plant#Big River Steel Mill
WREG

Cross County School District will enact mask policy on Jan. 11

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — The Cross County School District announced Monday that students and staff will be required to wear masks starting on Tuesday, January 11. Students and staff will be required to properly wear masks while on school transportation and inside school buildings. The only exceptions to the policy are when students are eating […]
CROSS COUNTY, AR
WREG

Man dead after jumping into Wolf River near Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man jumped into the Wolf River from Collierville-Arlington Road in east Shelby County on Wednesday morning, requiring a water rescue. County deputies and Collierville fire crews were able to rescue the man, who was taken to Baptist Collierville in critical condition. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the man was […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Power outage hits entire town of Water Valley, MS

Water Valley, Miss. — The Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department sent out a statement on Tuesday after Water Valley, Mississippi suffered a major power outage. Officials said the outage was caused by a transformer malfunction. According to the Sheriff’s office, Mayor Donald Gray reported a city-wide outage that will continue for a minimum of 24 hours. Officials […]
WATER VALLEY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Hospital staffing shortages caused by Omicron variant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The highly transmissible Omicron variant is taking a toll on those who are on the front lines, including hospital systems and their staff. WREG asked hospitals in Memphis how staff has been faring with infection rates. A spokesperson with Baptist told us on Friday that 757 employees were out because of COVID-19 but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rep. Steve Cohen urges TN Republicans for single Memphis congressional district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Tennessee Republicans prepare to carve up Nashville into smaller congressional districts that could be easier for Republicans to win, Congressman Steve Cohen is urging them not to do the same to Memphis. House Speaker Cameron Sexton said Tuesday that Tennessee Republicans plan to carve fast-growing Nashville into several different congressional seats. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville Schools going virtual Jan. 11-14

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a social media post on Monday, the Collierville School Board said that due to increased COVID-19 risks Collierville High School will transition to remote learning for January 11-14. In their post, Collierville Schools said that as of Sunday January 9, they said 14% of students and teachers as well as 29% […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

MS Health Department issues new COVID order for hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi State Department of Health has announced a statewide order on Tuesday requiring all licensed hospitals to participate in Mississippi COVID System of Care Plan. The health department is issuing the Limited System of Care Plan that gives critical patients a way to be given care without overwhelming hospitals, according to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

WREG

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy