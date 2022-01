FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County, along with the City of Falfurrias have made the decision to postpone school, along with all school related activities until Jan. 17. This is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in both their adult and school aged children in their community. According to Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos, they tested school staff yesterday and nearly 200 students. Among those, nine-percent of staff were positive and roughly seven-percent of their students were as well.

FALFURRIAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO