Bears complete interviews with Glenn Cook, Doug Pederson

The Chicago Bears are int he middle of their searches for a new general manager and head coach following the firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy earlier this week.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the GM search for the Bears.

They have completed their first interviews of this process, interviewing Cleveland Browns assistant director of pro scouting Glenn Cook for their GM job and former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday.

Cook served as the Browns’ Assistant Director of Pro Scouting from 2016-19 before being promoted to VP of Player Personnel. Cook also spent time with the Green Bay Packers as a pro scout from 2012-15.

Pederson served as the Eagles’ head coach from 2016-20, where he led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl. He also worked under Andy Reid as offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-15) and quarterbacks coach with the Eagles (2011-12).

The Bears have cast a wide net of candidates for both GM and head coach. Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates Chicago has requested to interview or has interviewed: