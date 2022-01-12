ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocketnest Adds Reseda Group As Investor, Hits Nearly $2M In Funding

By Renato Capelj
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Pocketnest, a financial wellness platform, announced its latest institutional investor, Reseda Group for its seed round co-led by The Impact Seat and ID Ventures. Context: Pocketnest licenses its platform to institutions. These institutions use this platform to generate...

