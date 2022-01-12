Pocketnest Adds Reseda Group As Investor, Hits Nearly $2M In Funding

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection, today announced that its Israeli subsidiary, Save Foods Ltd., has hired Mia Serra as its new chief marketing officer. The addition of a marketing IR and PR executive comes as Save Foods prepares to ramp up worldwide distribution of its product that dramatically reduces food waste and increases produce shelf life. Serra brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to Save Foods, where she will be involved in the company’s investor and public relations programs and in charge of brand strategy and all marketing communications. “We are pleased to welcome Mia to the team,” said SVFD CEO David Palach. “She has exactly the balance of skills that can benefit the company as we scale up our operations worldwide. Her extensive experience in marketing and communications means she will be well positioned to keep our investors in the loop about important updates, while helping place the company prominently on the global stage.”

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO