DETROIT — The Utah Jazz are in the midst of its worst losing streak of the 2021-22 season after a 126-116 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The best part of this game for the Jazz was when the final buzzer sounded. There are things the Jazz can look forward to — Joe Ingles has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be able to return to play soon and the team is hoping that Rudy Gobert is not far behind him. But there were not a ton of things to be proud of from the loss against Detroit.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO