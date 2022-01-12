ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice hockey: Karpinski’s 9-point game lifts Park Regional over Parsippany Regional

By Mike Gurnis
NJ.com
NJ.com
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Ed Karpinski recorded four goals and five assists for a total of nine points in Park Regional’s 10-0 win over Parsippany Regional at...

NJ.com

Summit over Chatham - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Schaffer went for 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal for Summit in its 61-39 win against Chatham in Chatham. Brett Colon logged 17 points, eight boards, two dimes and a steal as Rhett Grieco compiled 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal for Summit (3-4).
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Madden’s season-high 22 leads Park Ridge past Hawthorne Christian

Ella Madden scored a season-high 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks as Park Ridge defeated Hawthorne Christian on the road, 51-16. Allie Shenloogian recorded four points, four assists and three steals while Kerry Perez chipped in six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Park Ridge (5-2), which has won five of its last six games, bouncing back from a loss at the hands of No. 2 Saddle River Day in its last game on Monday.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North over Central Regional - Girls basketball recap

Julia Grodzicki turned in 22 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal for Toms River North in its 52-38 win against Central Regional in Toms River. Georgia Pissott notched nine points, six rebounds, five blocks, three assists and three steals in a well-rounded effort for Toms River North (5-3).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Park Regional, Parsippany Regional, N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Pope John outlasts Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Alana Robinson recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks to lead Pope John to a narrow victory at home over Chatham, 62-59. Madison Miller finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks while Faith Pappas added 11 points, five assists and five rebounds for Pope John (5-5), which improved its record in games decided by five or fewer points to 3-1 this season.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Red Bank Regional - Boys ice hockey recap

Michael Craft and Payton Fobes recorded two goals and one assist apiece for Freehold Township in its 6-4 victory against Red Bank Regional at the Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Matthew Lubach and Zach Neron delivered one goal and one assist each for Freehold Township (5-5), which saw Valentino Scaglia and Jake Butler turn in one assist each. Thomas McNamara stopped 16 shots in the win.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South over Howell - Girls basketball recap

Renee Wells dominated with 17 points, eight boards, three dimes, two steals and a block for Middletown South in its 39-12 victory against Howell in Middletown. Isabella Orlando turned in eight points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block for Middletown South (5-1). Kiera McKown notched four points...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge over North Arlington- Girls basketball recap

Victoria Drotos netted 18 points to help Wood-Ridge secure a 36-32 win over North Arlington in North Arlington. Drotos hit three 3-pointers for Wood-Ridge (3-4), which outscored North Arlington 13-5 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Angelina Torres had nine points and 12 rebounds for North...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial holds off determined Kingsway in state girls dual meet showdown

Last Saturday, Jackson memorial coach Joe Lemke warned that Kingsway would be coming at his Jaguars with everything they had when the two teams finally met in a dual meet. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday night as the Dragons kept coming at Memorial, winning four of the first seven bouts before Jackson got three straight pins from Chloe Lawler, Miranda Zona and Kamila Breiszczad from 126 through 138 to finally lock up the 42-27 win with two bouts left to wrestle.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap

Travis Osterhout netted 12 points for Jefferson in its 55-46 victory against Hackettstown in Hackettstown. Jason Eisele was second on Jefferson (5-1) in points with 10. Darien Santos had a game-high 18 points for Hackettstown (8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury over West Deptford- Girls basketball recap

Alexis Davis scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in Woodbury’s 72-39 win over West Deptford in Woodbury. Diamyndh Oakley had 13 points and seven rebounds for Woodbury (7-1). Abby Bash had 11 points and six rebounds and Jakya Jenkins had 11 points and three rebounds in the win.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

