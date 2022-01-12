ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are We Finally Getting a Queer Love Story in the Disney Plus 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel?

We want to be clear about one thing: Beauty and the Beast always had queer undertones, as far back as the 1991 Disney animated version. Whether or not we ever saw anything on screen to confirm this is irrelevant, as the story has always been queer. What's different about the Disney...

BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Leonardo DiCaprio's New Movie is His First Rotten Film in Years

Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor is pretty synonymous with quality. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Inception, and The Departed are just a few of the movies he starred in that are fan favorites and became worldwide successes arguably because of his presence. The actor finally won his Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant back in 2016 and has committed to chasing Oscar gold, but his latest film is among his worst when looking at the critical rating. Don't Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is the actor's lowest rated film in almost a decade.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Armie Hammer Has Been Recast In Yet Another Movie, And His Replacement Already Filmed The Reshoots

In the fallout of the personal scandal that has befallen actor Armie Hammer, quite a few projects have seen future roles that he’d been cast in shuffled to other actors. Films like the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding were able to bring in replacements before production, which is how Josh Duhamel wound up with the honors in that case. However, another film that had secured Hammer’s total involvement has officially recast his completed role; with his replacement already wrapped on reshooting his role.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

American Pie Cast: What The Actors From The Comedy Movie Are Doing Now

When it comes to some of the best coming of age films, one of the first ones that always comes to mind is American Pie. While it’s not as emotional as other movies in the same genre, such as the Hailee Steinfeld-led The Edge of Seventeen or The Perks of Being a Wallflower, this film series has cemented itself as one of the funniest coming of age movies out there - and that’s only continued with its subsequent sequels.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

How Netflix’s Red Notice Was Able To Film Crowded Scene With Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot, Despite COVID Protocols

When all is said and done, Netflix’s Red Notice has amounted to a massive hit in 2021’s overall cinematic picture. A blockbuster that cost a backbreaking amount of money to make, it defied the previous attitudes of smaller spending for the streaming giant, and seemed to be worth the effort. But with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot having to film that flirtatious masquerade scene, which was crowded with as many extras as COVID protocols safely allowed, director Rawson Marshall Thurber had to get a bit creative to achieve a maskless picture of normalcy. Which, naturally, wasn’t cheap.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix films: 50 best original movies to watch, ranked

Having established itself as a power-house of binge TV, Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies.But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s a countdown of the best original movies available to stream on Netflix UK.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.If you are looking for a streaming platform alternative, you can access unlimited movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Click...
TV SHOWS
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
MOVIES
