Environment

Wednesday, January 12 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe January thaw continues with mild January temperatures expected to continue into Thursday. A weekend storm will bring cold and possibly snowy weather to the area. For tonight, we’ll find some high cloudiness moving through. The cloud cover and light westerly breeze should keep most areas above freezing...

www.ozarksfirst.com

wspa.com

Tuesday Forecast: January 18

South Carolina Highway Patrol cautions drivers to watch for black ice. Speakers highlight voting rights, education during virtual King Day at the Dome event. Greenville Co. residents enjoy snow day, troopers warn of more slick roads to come. When will my road be cleared? SCDOT shares how they prioritize cleanup...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Arkansas State
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm and breezy today, front arrives with a few storms tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Monday, January 17 Overnight Forecast

The thaw is now underway. Temperatures climbed into the low 40s with a lot of the snow melting off Monday afternoon. The exception to this is areas where heavy snow fell this past weekend. Even these areas will see a lot of the snow disappear through Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Enjoy the brief warmup though with frigid weather and some light wintry weather moving in on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Major changes arriving in the forecast later this week

Tuesday is shaping up to be the last real sunny day of the week before major changes arrive in Acadiana for the latter half of the week. The changes will be the result of a front that is moving through late Wednesday night and will usher in cold, wet, and windy weather on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Really Chilly Morning, Sunny Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coldest air of the season has arrived. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday morning. Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida. As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s. The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala weather to turn cold, cloudy and rainy this weekend

After a few sunny, windy days, Ocala's weather is expected to turn cold, cloudy and stormy later this week, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service Jacksonville office. Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, the city is projected to have 20% to 40% chances of rain and overnight temperatures falling into the 40s and 30s. ...
OCALA, FL
KZTV 10

Warm and windy today but more cold air on the way

If you are a fan of the warm and humid air that usually resides in South Texas, enjoy the next 36-48 hours. A strong cold front, accompanied by a lot of wind, cold air and light rain, will arrive Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and stick around through the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Weather
Environment

Community Policy