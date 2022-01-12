Artist-Designed Clothing NFTs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational clothing retailer GAP has teamed up with Brandon SInes (the artist behind Frank Ape) to launch its first-ever NFT collection. Interestingly, the collection will be delivered via a gamified digital experience...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Patent Blue Premium Sneakers

Luxury fashion house Maison Margiela introduces a new iteration of the Replica sneaker that simply cannot be missed. It is complete in bright blue patent leather materials for a shine and it covers the entirety of the silhouette. It even makes its way down to the midsole foundation to look as if the sneaker has been dipped into blue rubber.
Footwear News

Sorel Debuts Adaptive Footwear Collection With Zappos

Sorel has entered the adaptive footwear market. In fact, the footwear brand has reimagined three of its best-selling styles for Zappos Adaptive, the online shoe retailer’s platform for adaptive fashion items. According to Sorel, the brand modified its Explorer II Joan Dual Zip, Emelie II Chelsea Heel Zip, and Explorer Boot Dual Zip styles for this collection. Sorel said it worked with Zappos Adaptive on the inclusive designs, incorporating dual zippers and enlarged pull loops for an easier on-off experience. Sorel has added a heel zipper and an enlarged heel pull tab, for an easier experience pulling shoes on and off, to its...
TrendHunter.com

Monogramed Bucket Bags

This monogrammed bucket bag will certainly please individuals who are fans of the logo fashion aesthetic. Offered by luxury company Tory Burch, this item is titled the 'T Monogram Jacquard Bucket Bag' and is available for purchase on Shopbop. The fabric of this piece is Jacquard—a specially woven fabric created...
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Winter Outerwear

The five-piece Canada Goose HumanNature capsule collection of cold-weather outerwear made from lightweight recycled ripstop. There's the Standard Expedition Parka, plus four brand-new overcoats and puffer jackets for men and women that feature recycled feather-light ripstop—the recycled version of the brand's proprietary fabric. Made with 100% recycled Nylon, the...
Sourcing Journal

Global Denim’s Branding Refresh Balances Heritage and Modernity

Mexican denim factory Global Denim has given its image an update to reflect its commitment to sustainable innovation. With decades in the business and a vertical structure, Global Denim is working to make denim production greener with solutions that save water, chemicals and energy, such as a hydropower plant and its Ecolojean process that dyes denim with zero water discharge. The manufacturer has revealed a new logo that points to its efforts in circularity and environmental action. It has also rolled out an updated website, complete with a digital showroom. This virtual showcase of its textiles will enable remote engagement between Global Denim and its clients around the globe, particularly as trade shows are moving back online to stop the spread. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
TrendHunter.com

Doll-Inspired Fashion NFTs

Adding to the list of the increasingly popular trend of entering the blockchain, Balmain and Barbie have partnered up to launch an array of Barbie doll NFTs. These NFTs will be accompanied by the release of a physical Barbie-inspired fashion line from Balmain. The Barbie-themed apparel and accessories are pink, fashionable, and offer a luxury feel.
TrendHunter.com

Retailer Home Organization Products

Target Brightroom has been unveiled by the retailer as its new collection of organization solutions that will provide shoppers with the ability to tidy up their space and get things in order without breaking the bank. The collection includes dedicated pieces for organizing virtually every area of the home including the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. The best part about the products is their style-conscious design that enables them to be easily incorporated into any kind of space, regardless of its aesthetic design.
sflcn.com

Jamaican Clothing Designer, Delawness Debuts New Project

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaican designer Delawness never shies from touting his skills. In fact, he likens himself to groundbreaking scientist Tesla given his limitless flow of ideas. London Emerald, a capsule collection released in December. It was inspired by his visit to the United Kingdom in early 2021 and...
TrendHunter.com

Interactive Bear NFTs

Bodacious Bears are fully interactive NFTs and they are made for people who love art and interactive gameplay. The collection of 10,000 curated non-fungible tokens are powered by artificial intelligence and they promise new levels of social interactivity and an elevated experience for the next generation of collectors. Becoming an...
Canyon News

Clothing Overhaul

UNITED STATES—Guess what, it’s a New Year and I started to do something that I’ve been wanting to do for quite some time America. What is it? A clothing overhaul in my closet, my bedroom and just in general. It was work people, but it was work that I was glad that I completed because I didn’t want to have any worries whatsoever about forgetting things that should have been at the top of my priority list.
sirusgaming.com

Right-On Clothing Collaborates with ULTRAMAN For New Clothing Line

Right-on have started accepting reservations for fashion items with the theme of characters appearing in the anime ” ULTRAMAN ” at the “Right-on Online Shop“. Right-on is local Japanese clothing brand that has done numerous amounts of collaboration with different anime titles such as HAIKYU, BEAST STARS and also Disney Characters. Recently, a partnership was made with TSUBARAYA productions to make clothing lines for one of their popular titles, “ULTRAMAN.”
TrendHunter.com

Eclectic Heritage-Inspired Apparel

Ionic British fashion label Invicta has unveiled its Fall/Winter 22/23 collection, which the brand has announced will be divided into three parts titled Heritage, Legacy, and Trend. According to the company, all three sub-collections will tap into Invicta's rich history. Heritage sees the brand revisiting its original logo, color palette,...
TrendHunter.com

Multi-Colored Luxury Sneakers

Balmain, the France-based luxury fashion designer, has unveiled its newest sneaker, the 'BSkate.' The first thing consumers will notice about the BSkate is its attractive use of several different colors. The sneaker incorporates white, black, orange, and two shades of green while looking ultra-fashionable. The orange is mostly used as an accent color along the bottom of the midsole and on rim of the insole.
TrendHunter.com

Textured Cross-Cultural Fashion

The newly unveiled Garbstore FW22 collection combines British and Japanese design elements to offer a range of highly-textured pieces that are perfect for winter weather. In total, the collection was created using 11 different mills throughout Japan, resulting in a truly unique combination of materials and cuts. Standout items within the collection include baggy paisley shirts, goose-down overcoats, and extra-cozy zip-up fleeces. In addition, the collection's accompanying lookbook teased images of the brand's newest Padmore & Barnes footwear collaboration.
TrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Branded Phone Cases

Electronics accessories brand CASETiFY has teamed up with the Pharrel-owned streetwear label BBC ICECREAM to launch the BBC ICECREAM x CASETiFY collection. The new collection, which consists of an array of boldly patterned accessories, marks the third collaboration between these two brands -- the two had previously joined forces in 2015 and 2016 to offer a similar assortment of items. However, this year's collection is the most expansive collaboration between the two brands yet with new phone cases, watch straps, laptop covers, cardholders, and more, all being offered.
