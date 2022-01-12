Artist-Designed Clothing NFTs

Electronics accessories brand CASETiFY has teamed up with the Pharrel-owned streetwear label BBC ICECREAM to launch the BBC ICECREAM x CASETiFY collection. The new collection, which consists of an array of boldly patterned accessories, marks the third collaboration between these two brands -- the two had previously joined forces in 2015 and 2016 to offer a similar assortment of items. However, this year's collection is the most expansive collaboration between the two brands yet with new phone cases, watch straps, laptop covers, cardholders, and more, all being offered.
Comments / 0