ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Auto theft increases in the area

WSMV
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCarjacking has become more frequent these...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple auto thefts leads to two arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln authorities responded to multiple auto thefts, leading to two arrests on Tuesday. Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6th, a 64-year-old victim reported his blue Chevy Silverado had been stolen from inside his garage in the 1700 block of North 80th Street, after he left the garage door open overnight.
LINCOLN, NE
WHIO Dayton

Police see increase in car thefts as temperatures drop

DAYTON — Police departments across the Miami Valley have reports of stolen cars. Many of those cars were left running outside to heat up because of how cold it is. While it may be tempting to leave your car running to heat up during the cold, Dayton police are reminding drivers that its actually illegal to have your car running and unaccompanied.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Guns#Theft
KRQE News 13

Tips sought in Albuquerque auto burglary, credit card theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking members of the community for help identifying suspects in an auto burglary that took place in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Crime Stoppers report that on Dec. 4, 2021, officers responded to the 2900 block of Utah St. regarding an auto burglary.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
97 Rock

Shoplifter Adds Auto Theft to Crime Resume in Kennewick

A sharp-eyed Kennewick Officer ended up nabbing a car theft suspect with their contraband early Sunday morning. SUSPECT NOT ONLY ACCUSED OF CAR THEFT BUT BANNED FROM STORE. Around 2:49 AM Sunday, an Officer noticed, or as the report said, was "drawn" to a vehicle at the Maverik Convenience store on Clearwater.
KENNEWICK, WA
explore venango

Area Man Faces Charges for Theft of Trail Camera

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Theft charges have been filed against a Marienville man who allegedly stole a trail camera. Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Joshua Nathan Claypoole, of Marienville. According to a criminal complaint, around 4:32 p.m. on December 31, 2021,...
MARIENVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Greene Co. reports an increase of grave thefts and vandalizations

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Missing a loved one who’s passed away is always difficult this time of year. But, this holiday season presented even more challenges to some grieving families in Greene County as officials report an increase in grave thefts and vandalizations. Authorities said most graves of this crime are those of children. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Bay Net

Officers Apprehend Suspect In Theft From Auto Case

MARBURY, Md. - On December 28 at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a call for suspicious activity in the 5400 block of Mason Springs Road in Marbury after someone reported observing an unknown male underneath a vehicle, which was parked in a driveway, and cutting something from the car. A...
MARBURY, MD
The Denver Gazette

Knife-wielding auto theft suspect shot, killed by Arvada police

Officers with the Arvada Police Department shot and killed a suspect in an auto theft early Wednesday who they said was brandishing a knife. Police said the incident began at 1:18 a.m. when a resident reported two men sitting in a suspicious truck parked outside of 5500 Newland Way. When officers arrived, they discovered the truck was reported stolen.
ARVADA, CO
liveinsurancenews.com

AAA Insurance asks drivers to prevent auto theft with this one simple step

The insurer has asked policyholders to make locking their vehicles their New Year’s resolutions. AAA Insurance has asked drivers in Kansas to prevent auto theft by making locking their cars their New Year’s resolutions. This single easy step is one of the fastest ways to make certain thieves...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

JonBenét Ramsey: Police believe new DNA tech could crack the case

The use of genetic DNA testing to solve the infamous sexual assault and murder case of six-year-old child JonBenét Ramsey has not been ruled out.Boulder authorities are hoping to use a genetic DNA testing process to find her killer, the police said in a statement released on the 25th anniversary of the murder.The city’s police department said it was “actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes” to see if the technology can help them trace down the killer as they have collected 1,000 DNA samples and 1,500 pieces of evidence related to the murder.“As of December 2021, that evidence has included...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy