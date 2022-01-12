ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Dennis Schroder: Rejoins starting five

CBS Sports
 15 hours ago

Schroder will start Wednesday's game at Indiana. The 28-year-old has come...

www.cbssports.com

Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
State
Indiana State
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele signs 3-season extension with Real Madrid

Former Boston Celtics big man Guerschon Yabusele has reportedly signed a three-year extension with his current team, Real Madrid, according to Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. The Celtics’ No. 16 pick of the 2016 NBA draft, Yabusele played 74 games for Boston over two seasons between 2017 and 2019, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Celtics before being waived and continuing his career overseas in China and Europe. He had been playing quite well for Real Madrid before earning the extension, averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
NBA
Person
Marcus Smart
firstsportz.com

“Jon Jones, Is that you?” Celtics Fan losses cool after exchanging vicious punches at TD Garden during Knicks encounter

Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Celtics Trade Lands Joe Ingles In Boston

Losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals last season was disappointing, but the Utah Jazz once again look like one of the better teams in the NBA this season. Through their first 40 games of the season, the Jazz are 28-12 and just 2.5 games back...
NBA
#Celtics
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

