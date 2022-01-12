ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' John Collins: Available Wednesday, as expected

CBS Sports
 16 hours ago

Collins (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Miami, Brad Rowland of...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Hawks star unhappy with his role on team?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.
All 76ers

Could John Collins' Frustration With Hawks Lead Him to Sixers?

The Philadelphia 76ers' worst-kept secret this season is that Ben Simmons doesn't want to play for them again. While Sixers players, coaches, and front office personnel have gone on record numerous times stating they would love Simmons to return to the floor for the 2021-2022 season in a Sixers uniform, the three-time All-Star has yet to hit the court this season.
Brad Rowland
FanSided

A John Collins blockbuster trade the Boston Celtics must consider

The 2021-22 season is rapidly approaching the mid-way point and all the Boston Celtics have to show for it is mediocre play and a sub-.500 record of 20-21. To say this campaign has been a disappointment would be a complete understatement, for, at least when heading into the year, the C’s truly looked to be a team on the upswing after having themselves an active summer that saw much-needed front office shakeups and key rotational adjustments.
numberfire.com

John Collins (back) good to go Wednesday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins (back) is available to play Wednesday versus the Miami Heat. Collins was added to the injury report on Wednesday afternoon and listed as probable. Clint Capela (ankle) is out again, which typically leads to more work for Collins. He was held to 9 points with 7 boards in 34 minutes in the Hawks' last game.
sportstalkatl.com

Hawks: John Collins clears up reports regarding his frustration with the team

Earlier this week, Shams Charania reported that John Collins, who just signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Hawks this past offseason, was becoming increasingly frustrated with his role in Atlanta. Charania also alluded to the fact that Collins could be used as the centerpiece of a trade to acquire All-Star Ben Simmons from the 76ers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Collins: Atlanta is where I want to be

Last year before the trade deadline, you made it very clear how you wanted to remain with Atlanta for the rest of your career. Has that changed for you? John Collins: No. That’s why it’s frustrating when I’m mentioned in those kinds of reports. It always makes my fans, teammates and the organization not know where I might stand. I can’t be responsible for how someone feels when they’re processing what they’re reading. What I’m upset about is, sometimes, I can’t control my own narrative. I do my best to do so, but it’s part of the job. In terms of the Hawks and Atlanta, I don’t need to talk about it because I’ve talked about it enough. This is where I want to be.
ClutchPoints

John Collins fires back at report of frustration that spawned Hawks trade rumors

John Collins is in a precarious position with the Atlanta Hawks. He is simultaneously one of their best players and someone that the franchise could trade away in the hopes of upgrading the roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Collins is getting upset with his role with Atlanta and the team’s direction, which could to him being moved for Ben Simmons.
FanSided

NBA Trades: 3 John Collins trades based on recent NBA rumors

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (subscription required), John Collins is growing frustrated with his role with the Atlanta Hawks. He wants more opportunities, yet each year he’s been in Atlanta his chances have gone down. The Hawks are struggling to meet expectations this year after an Eastern...
RealGM

John Collins Increasingly Frustrated Over Role With Hawks

John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. Collins has seen his usage rate decrease in each of the past three seasons. Collins has also challenged the Atlanta locker room to play team basketball and commit to each other this season.
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: John Collins is a Philly kind of forward

When the Philadelphia 76ers turn to their twin towers look of Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid, a combination that has only appeared in three games so far this season, it’s safe to assume things are a special type of dire. On paper, that doesn’t have to be the case,...
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Wolves Trade Lands John Collins In Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been struggling to stay afloat for many NBA seasons now. Outside of that one year with Jimmy Butler, their fans have been deprived of playoff basketball. However, this year that might change for the better. The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards has...
hoopsrumors.com

John Collins Discusses Trade Rumors, Frustration With Role

Hawks forward John Collins has been in the news as of late, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting on Monday that the big man is dissatisfied with his role in Atlanta, and Charania’s colleague Chris Kirschner adding that Collins has spoken to Nate McMillan about his offensive role but doesn’t feel like his concerns have been addressed. Charania noted within his story that Collins could even become a trade chip if Atlanta makes a serious play for Ben Simmons.
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
