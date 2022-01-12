12 Columbus schools in remote learning Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High staff absences have forced Columbus City Schools to have multiple schools in remote learning on Thursday.

According to a notice from CCS, the following schools are affected:

Arts Impact Middle School

Cassady Elementary School

Huy Elementary School

Hilltonia Middle School

Moler Elementary School

Wedgewood Middle School

West Broad Elementary School

West High School

Woodward Park Middle School and 6 th grade at Walden

grade at Walden Champion Middle School

Shady Lane Elementary School

Yorktown Middle School

Teachers and staff at these schools will report on-site for their normal work schedules.

All Middle School athletic practices and games for the remote learning schools are canceled for Thursday, January 13. All High School athletic practices and games will continue as planned.

The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal schedules that day, the notice said.

