12 Columbus schools in remote learning Thursday

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High staff absences have forced Columbus City Schools to have multiple schools in remote learning on Thursday.

According to a notice from CCS, the following schools are affected:

  • Arts Impact Middle School
  • Cassady Elementary School
  • Huy Elementary School
  • Hilltonia Middle School
  • Moler Elementary School
  • Wedgewood Middle School
  • West Broad Elementary School
  • West High School
  • Woodward Park Middle School and 6 th grade at Walden
  • Champion Middle School
  • Shady Lane Elementary School
  • Yorktown Middle School

Teachers and staff at these schools will report on-site for their normal work schedules.

All Middle School athletic practices and games for the remote learning schools are canceled for Thursday, January 13. All High School athletic practices and games will continue as planned.

The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal schedules that day, the notice said.

