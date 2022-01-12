ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Hunt: DOJ unveils new efforts to prosecute domestic extremists

By J.J. Green
WTOP
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department has set up a new unit to deal with...

wtop.com

Fox News

Former FBI official says new DOJ unit on domestic terrorism is 'fraught with First Amendment concerns'

Former Assistant Director of the FBI Chris Swecker is concerned about the intentions of the Justice Department's new unit dedicated to investigating domestic terrorism. "I don't think it's necessarily called for given that they already have a national security division, as does the FBI, and another section that covers counterterrorism," Swecker told FOX News Radio’s Jessica Rosenthal on "The Fox News Rundown Podcast" Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnynewsnow.com

DOJ Creates New Domestic Terrorism Unit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Justice is creating a new domestic terrorism unit after they said threats have dramatically increased since 2020. The DOJ and the FBI told U.S. Senators in a committee hearing that the new unit would help how they prosecute and investigate current domestic terrorism cases. This hearing was suppose to focus on domestic terrorism in the U.S. following the January 6th Capitol attack but members on both sides of the aisle took turns blaming left and right winged groups as part of the problem.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

DOJ to Launch a Domestic Terrorism Unit to Combat Rising Tide

The Justice Department announced it would form a special unit dedicated to domestic terrorism due to the growing threat over the last few years, the head of its national security division told Congress Tuesday. “This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country,” Matt Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee, as first reported by The Washington Post. Olsen said FBI investigations into domestic terror threats have more than doubled since early 2020, and he hopes the new unit will “augment” the existing infrastructure made up of counterterrorism attorneys. The announcement comes days after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, with Tuesday’s Senate hearing often consumed by partisan outlooks on the failed insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden’s DOJ launching new ‘domestic terrorism’ division

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it is creating a new “domestic terrorism” division. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen revealed the new division during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee focused on the nation’s domestic terrorism threat in the year after the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Anchorage Daily News

Justice Department will hold those responsible for Jan. 6 riot accountable whether or not they were present, attorney general says

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday will vow to hold all those responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol accountable, whether they were actually present or committed other crimes surrounding the day’s events. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
