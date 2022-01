With only eight years as an NFL coach, and just one year as a coordinator, Aaron Glenn doesn’t have a ton of experience with the headset on. But what Glenn does have is a Pro Bowl playing resume and a reputation for leadership and getting the most out of his players. It’s those qualities that led Denver general manager George Paton to meet with Glenn on Thursday in suburban Detroit, the first of what is expected to be several interviews to fill the vacancy at head coach left by Vic Fangio’s firing on Jan. 9.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO