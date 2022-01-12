Kelsea Ballerini ‘Drools’ Through Her Mask At Nashville Hospital

Kelsea Ballerini is heading into the new year with just one goal, and she figured it out after writing “PAGES” of things she wanted to do to “better” herself. Ballerini opened up about initially writing “pages and pages” of ways she wanted to “better” herself, her body, her relationships, her career and more in 2022. But a key realization made the “hole in the bottle” singer decide to rip up those pages and replace her initial set of goals with just one: “doing my damn best.” Here’s why Ballerini decided to make that change, and why she shared it:

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO