8 Mocktail Recipes If You’re Participating In Dry January

Come January, many people are saturated from the drinking that comes with the holiday parties and get-togethers. Odds are at some point during the 2021 holiday season, you experienced a harsh hangover from too much champagne, eggnog, and other festive cocktails, leading you to say to yourself, “I’m never drinking again.” In comes the Dry January trend to help ring in the New Year by putting a brake on alcohol consumption for the whole month. And as it turns out, there are more benefits to a dry January than hangover-free mornings. Research shows that a month-long respite from alcohol can significantly benefit one’s mental and physical health. We turned to NYC neuropsychologist, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, for insight into the benefits of taking a month-long, booze-free challenge. Here she outlines some of the benefits of a dry January.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO