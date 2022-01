The Sacramento City Council Tuesday voted to accept a $30 million state grant to assist with the redevelopment of The Railyards north of downtown. The funding was included by Gov. Gavin Newsom in the last state budget at the request of Mayor Darrell Steinberg. It will be used to fund public infrastructure needed to support development in the former railyard, once the largest industrial complex west of the Mississippi.

