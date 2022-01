GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Once you test positive for COVID it’s much too late to go out and get the items you need to help reduce pain. However, health officials at Vidant are recommending N95 masks instead of cloth, as that’s what their healthcare workers are doing to be proactive. They also encourage you to have some drugstore items on hand to help with symptoms if testing positive.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO