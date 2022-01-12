Mexico: 50bps rate hikes needed to maintain credibility – Standard Chartered

On Wednesday, minutes from the December 14-15 US Federal Reserve policy meet had unveiled that the US Fed policymakers had underscored an utterly squeezed labor market, while a majority of policymakers had highlighted an insinuation that the Central Bank might need to condense its overall assets to put the kibosh on a sky-scrapping inflation, illustrating that hiking rate thrice a year over 2022 and 2023 might not be sufficient to tame a swathe of soaring inflation indicators such as US CPI (Consumer Price Index), US PPI (Producers Price Index) alongside US core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure) price index among others.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO