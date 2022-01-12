ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

School districts take steps to keep the doors open despite rising COVID-19 concerns

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mEhQ_0dk8AxtM00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

As COVID-19 continues to spread in schools across the nation, some locals are taking extra steps in order to keep students learning inside of the classroom.

Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City announced Wednesday that all students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks anywhere that social distancing of 3 feet cannot be maintained. The school has also announced this weekend will be a four-day weekend with the closure on Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in an effort to minimize potential exposures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYakm_0dk8AxtM00

Other districts are also concerned about keeping the doors open.

Michelle Baumstark with Columbia Public Schools says, "Make no mistake, we are stressed. Our systems are stressed, but we are not currently, at this moment in time, at the point where we cannot operate."

Plus, they've had to find creative ways to combat with staffing issues. "Employees from other schools, from administration, from other departments are stepping in to assist when there is a shortage or vacancies are unfilled."

Columbia Public Schools currently has 410 students out due to COVID or quarantine with more than half coming from the Elementary level. There are also 68 staff members on leave because of the virus.

Jefferson City Public Schools spokewoman, Ryan Burns, says, "District leaders have been meeting daily to assess conditions and plan to make several decisions Thursday."

Todd Fuller with the Missouri State Teacher's Association says there isn't a district in the state that isn't being hit hard right now.

"I think everybody parents, teachers, school, all community members need to be prepared for if a building has to shut down for two or three days or a week. We need to be ready for that because it's going to happen throughout the state," Fuller said.

Southern Boone School District students went back to in-person learning Monday after the district switched to virtual learning to end last week. The district cited staffing and substitute teaching shortages related to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Fuller also says, "We need to figure out creative ways to make sure that the teachers are able to have time to plan for the classes that they're teaching. Because there's so many other teachers out you may have one third grade teacher that is filling in for three other third grade teachers. We need to be prepared and give those teachers the break."

Finding substitutes continue to be an issue for districts, CPS has a sub-fill rate of 43.9% this week with nearly 316 subs needed. This number compares to the week before winter break when 153 subs were needed and the fill rate was at 78.6%.

Fuller said he's also heard of districts sending students home with iPads not knowing if the next day they could be learning virtually.

Derby Ridge Elementary sent an email to parents on Wednesday that said, "We want to ensure our children have access to learning in case their attendance is impacted for any reason. Therefore, iPads will be going home each day.  Please make sure your student's iPad is brought back to school every day charged and ready to use."

The district however still says no virtual learning measures are in place.

Baumstark says the district is going to continue to monitor cases and adjust as necessary.

"We look at staffing in the building based on what each school needs to continue to operate safely. We look at the number of staff and students out in that building. When staff availability reaches the point where a building can no longer operate, we consider shifts. When the number of students out makes it such that learning cannot continue, we consider shifts. When all of our buildings have reached this point we consider district-wide shifts. We are not at that critical mass yet," said Baumstark.

The post School districts take steps to keep the doors open despite rising COVID-19 concerns appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri puts pause on antigen test program for schools

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The state of Missouri is putting a pause on a program that provides rapid COVID-19 tests to schools across the state. Mallory McGowin Spokeswomen for The State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says, "We now have depleted the limited quantity, the limited inventory that was set aside for schools." Hundreds of The post Missouri puts pause on antigen test program for schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Shortage of antigen tests continues in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on across the country and here in Missouri, the amount of at-home tests available to Missourians is scarce and people are facing long lines at testing centers. This comes as Governor Mike Parson put an end to the state of emergency on December 31st, 2021. The post Shortage of antigen tests continues in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Jefferson City, MO
Education
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Jefferson City, MO
Health
Jefferson City, MO
Coronavirus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri System leadership to review COVID-19 protocols amid record-high student cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri System Board of Curators is set to review its COVID-19 protocols amid a record number of positive COVID-19 cases among MU students. On Monday morning, the board members released an agenda for the immediate review of the system's COVID-19 protocols. The board of curators is scheduled to meet The post University of Missouri System leadership to review COVID-19 protocols amid record-high student cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri hospitals report staffing shortages amid omicron surge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Hospitals across Mid-Missouri continue to report staffing shortages as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the state. Many hospitals have been experiencing a shortage since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago, but workers say this may be the biggest shortage they've seen. Dr. Lenora Adams, vice president of medical The post Mid-Missouri hospitals report staffing shortages amid omicron surge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri declines to change COVID-19 protocols amid spike in student cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri System Board of Curators declined to change its COVID-19 protocols amid a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among MU students. On Monday morning, the board members released an agenda for the immediate review of the system's COVID-19 protocols. During the 8 a.m. meeting Tuesday, MU The post University of Missouri declines to change COVID-19 protocols amid spike in student cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Burns
Person
Todd Fuller
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Board of Education to vote on $80 million bond issue for school district

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night, the board members plan to vote on adding an $80 million bond issue to the City of Columbia's April ballot. If passed by the school board, Columbia residents would vote on April 5 on whether or not to approve the money The post Columbia Board of Education to vote on $80 million bond issue for school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Public Schools#School Districts#Covid#The Doors
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Former Cole R-V School District teacher dies a year after retiring; district cancels classes Thursday

EUGENE, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole R-V School District is reporting the death of Edward Hager, a longtime agriculture sciences instructor and FFA advisor. The district reported Hager retired at the end of last school year. Hager was a native of Eugene and former graduate of Cole R-V High School. The district said in a Facebook The post Former Cole R-V School District teacher dies a year after retiring; district cancels classes Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
EUGENE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Blair Oaks R-II School District names new intermediate school principal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced Tracey Burns as Blair Oaks Intermediate School Principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Burns currently serves as director of curriculum and assessment in the Blair Oaks R-II School District and has served in this position for the last 7 years and has 11 years The post Blair Oaks R-II School District names new intermediate school principal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Over 400 tests administered at a community COVID-19 testing event in Jefferson City

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) A one-day COVID testing event had Missourians in their cars lined up in the Jefferson City American Legion parking lot waiting to get tested. Nanda Nunnelly, the owner of NextGen Diagnostics Services said well over 400 tests were administered on Sunday. The event took place Sunday from 10am until 6pm Sunday. People The post Over 400 tests administered at a community COVID-19 testing event in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy