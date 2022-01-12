ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

David Moyes says Jarrod Bowen can expect an England call-up if he maintains stunning form after West Ham forward hits seventh and eighth goals of the season in win against Norwich

By Press Association
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 hours ago

David Moyes challenged Jarrod Bowen to maintain his stunning form after he fired West Ham into the top four and enhanced his England credentials in a 2-0 win over Norwich.

Bowen's seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers.

The calls for Bowen to win a Three Lions call-up are getting louder, with his eight assists meaning the former Hull winger has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season - the most of any English player in the top flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpbEo_0dk8Aith00
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen (pictured) is on his way to an England call-up, David Moyes has said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24W3AV_0dk8Aith00
Moyes (pictured) praised Bowen for making the e step up from the Championship to top-flight

'When players come from the Championship you hope they will develop and Jarrod has taken to it really well,' said Moyes.

'Now the biggest thing is that he's added assists and he's beginning to find the net again. It's great we're spreading the goals around and he's made a big difference.

'When you look at the competition for England; Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho - it's a decision for Gareth Southgate.

'But he's getting closer to people saying we should have a look at him and see what he can do. I don't think he'll be too far away, but the biggest thing is to keep playing well for West Ham.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tT01h_0dk8Aith00
Bowen struck twice against Norwich to reach eight Premier League goals for this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e47dz_0dk8Aith00
Moyes said Bowen was 'getting closer' to a call-up it but it was a decision for Gareth Southgate

This London Stadium encounter was rearranged from December when Norwich were decimated by Covid-19 and injuries, and they may have felt they stood a better chance now with West Ham suffering similarly.

However, Bowen had already had a goal disallowed for offside when he opened the scoring three minutes before the interval.

Aaron Cresswell's cross was overhit but found Vladimir Coufal on the right and when the Czech full-back curled the ball back into the area Bowen got in front of Ben Gibson and nodded it home.

After the break Bowen hit the crossbar and a post before wrapping up the victory when he turned in Arthur Masuaku's cross, with the VAR overruling an offside decision.

'It was a really professional performance by the players. The game was tight but they are tight,' added Moyes. 'We had opportunities to score and make it a bit easier but I think we deserved our victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oml0t_0dk8Aith00
Bowen celebrates his goal with West Ham captain and England international Declan Rice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOnyg_0dk8Aith00
Bowen and his team-mates celebrate a third consecutive league win with the West Ham fans

'I didn't see it being the right decision to push this game to where it was, but we got it done.

'You would take three wins in a row, that's not easy to do. The teams around us, the competition in the top eight or nine is really difficult.

'The fight for eight, nine or 10 places is really tough and if we want to stay there we need to win games.'



