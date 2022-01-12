Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Ending, Explained

©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Warning: This article contains major Eternals spoilers. Scroll at your own risk!

Eternals doesn’t introduce a new superhero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — it introduces 10 of them.

Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, the film centers on its titular team of ultra-powerful beings, who have secretly protected Earth for thousands of years (yes, even when the whole Thanos situation went down). After drifting apart, they’re forced to join forces once again when their ancient foes, the Deviants, return. Eternals’ all-star cast includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and many more familiar faces.

If you’d rather read up on Eternals spoilers before checking out the movie on Disney+ — or if you saw the movie and walked away confused — check out Decider’s Eternals plot summary, as well as the Eternals ending explained, below.

WHAT HAPPENS IN THE ETERNALS PLOT? ETERNALS PLOT SUMMARY:

Just like another recent Marvel release, Shang-Chi, Zhao’s film opens thousands of years ago — more specifically, in the year 5,000 BC as the godlike Celestial Arishem sends the 10 Eternals to defeat the Deviants (aka muddy, robot-looking monsters). Once that’s taken care of, they live largely separate lives for 500 years, awaiting Arishem’s return.

In the present day, powerful Eternal Sersi’s new life with human boyfriend Dan (Kit Harington) is upended when (gasp!) the Deviants suddenly return. So she and fellow Eternals Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Ikaris (Richard Madden, playing Sersi’s ex-lover) decide to convene with Eternals leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), only to find that she’s been murdered by the Deviant Kro (Bill Skarsgård).

Things take a turn when Arishem admits to Sersi that the Eternals weren’t actually sent to Earth to protect it. Instead, they were sent to prepare the planet for the “Emergence” (aka the birth of a new Celstial called Tiamut), which will wipe out all life on Earth.

Horrified, Sersi and her friends set out to reunite the rest of the Eternals and save humanity from the Emergence. But guess what? There’s another big twist: Ikaris reveals that Ajak warned him about the Emergence six days earlier, but he chose to side with Arishem and is her real murderer. After Sprite joins Ikaris due to her unrequited love for him, the rest of the Eternals are left to fight against them.

HOW DOES ETERNALS END? ETERNALS ENDING EXPLAINED:

Ikraris ultimately surrenders due to his love for Sersi, allowing her to vanquish Tiamut. Filled with guilt, Ikaris flies directly into the sun. Sersi decides to turn Sprite into a human, which gives her the chance to finally grow out of her perpetual childlike appearance. Meanwhile, Eternals team members Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) set off in search of other Eternals spread across the galaxy.

The film ends on a cliffhanger, as Arishem drags Sersi and her fellow Eternals Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) into space. He agrees to spare humanity by combing through the Eternals’ memories and deciding for himself whether or not humans deserve to exist.

ETERNALS END CREDITS SCENES EXPLAINED:

During Eternals‘ mid-credits scene, Thena, Druig, and Makkari encounter Thanos’ brother, Eros (Mr. “Watermelon Sugar” himself, Harry Styles). He and his assistant Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt) offer to help the gang out with their Eternals search.

And don’t worry, Sersi’s irrelevant human boyfriend is about to get way more relevant! In the film’s post-credits scene, Dan opens an old chest from his ancestors containing an ominous-looking sword. “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?” a mysterious voice asks.

That voice belongs to Blade the Vampire Hunter, who’s set to be played by Mahershala Ali. With Blade and Eros joining the mix, the MCU is about to get bigger than ever before!

