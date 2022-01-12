ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will 'Peacemaker' Premiere on HBO Max?

The Fourth of July is the most patriotic day of the year, but HBO Max is about to make a case for January 13th being the runner-up. Why? Because that’s when the new HBO Max original series Peacemaker premieres — and it’s about as American as a bald eagle sticking its head out of the passenger window of a red, white, and blue hot rod while the stereo cranks hair metal.

The series stars John Cena as the titular vigilante, a well-intentioned but simple man who uses excessive force to keep the peace. The series comes from writer/director James Gunn, the filmmaker who introduced Cena’s peacekeeper in 2021’s The Suicide Squad (also streaming on HBO Max, BTW).

So, what time does Peacemaker premiere on HBO Max? How many episodes are in the first season of Peacemaker? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Peacemaker release date?

Peacemaker premieres with three episodes on HBO Max on Thursday, January 13 on HBO Max.

What time does Peacemaker premiere on HBO Max?

As with all HBO Max debuts, the first three episodes of Peacemaker will premiere on HBO Max at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, January 13. That means if you live on the west coast, you can stay up until midnight and get a head start on the east coast.

How to watch Peacemaker live:

Peacemaker will be available to stream on HBO Max, which is available for $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (ad-free) per month (or $99.99/$149.99 a year). HBO Max includes all of HBO, along with additional movies (like The Suicide Squad), shows, and Max Originals (like Peacemaker). If you already have a subscription to HBO, you most likely have access to HBO Max, which is available to stream on Amazon devices, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android devices, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTVdD_0dk8ADjI00
Photo: HBO Max

How to watch Peacemaker on Hulu:

If you already have a Hulu account and want to add HBO Max to it, you can do so for an additional $14.99/month. A seven-day free trial is available for eligible subscribers.

How many episodes of Peacemaker will there be?

Peacemaker Season 1 consists of 8 episodes, all written by James Gunn.

When will Peacemaker Episode 4 premiere on HBO Max?

The first three episodes of Peacemaker drop on January 13. New episodes will then debut every Thursdays through February 17. Episode 4, for example, premieres on HBO Max on January 20.

