Poudre School District has named Penny Stires, current principal of Lincoln Middle School, as the interim principal of Fort Collins High School following Tam Smith's removal from the position.

Smith was moved to the district’s operations department without explanation earlier this month. Smith's new official title is "Operations Special Assignment," according to district spokesperson Alex Ballou, and his responsibilities will be in facility maintenance, data collection and assisting with facility inventory.

When informing families of Smith's departure, PSD officials noted "there is no criminal investigation related to this announcement."

He had served in the role since the fall of 2019.

Stires will begin her new role on Jan. 18 and will serve as interim principal for the remainder of the school year. She has been with the district for more than a decade and has been principal of Lincoln Middle School since 2015.

“She is an advocate for all students and has a history of building systems and supports to increase outcomes for students,” Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Scott Nielsen said in a district press release.

PSD's release said the district will begin the search for a permanent principal “in the near future” and that the process will include input from the school’s staff, students and families.

PSD news: Leadership warns of possible school closures due to staffing shortages

Molly Bohannon covers education for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: PSD names interim Fort Collins High School principal following Tam Smith's removal