ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

‘Unpredictable and chaotic’ supermassive black hole at center of our galaxy is ‘leaking jet-like blowtorch beams’

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdlgI_0dk88g5m00

OUR Milky Way galaxy has a leak in its central black hole, according to a new statement by NASA.

The supermassive black hole, which is named Sagittarius A*, is said to be leaking a 'blowtorch-like jet' that dates back at least several thousand years.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched into space in 1990, has yet to photograph the 'phantom' jet-like beams.

However, the famed telescope has captured a composite image of material surrounding the black hole.

This "circumstantial evidence," as NASA is calling it, is letting researchers peer into the behavioral patterns of black holes so they can learn more about their existence.

The composite image revealed to researchers bright X-ray radiation, bright clouds of molecular gas, and heated ionized gas near the black hole.

Shown particularly in the image is the top of a cloud of orange gas and the black hole's jet colliding with the hydrogen gas before dispersing upwards.

Sagittarius A* is still "pushing feebly into a huge hydrogen cloud and then splattering, like the narrow stream from a hose aimed into a pile of sand," NASA said in their statement.

Also visible in the image (pictured below) is superheated blue gas and green molecular gas in green -- as captured via X-ray.

These observations are acting as strong evidence for how supermassive black holes can sometimes absorb stars and gas clouds and then eject the superheated material.

This latest news from NASA comes as a new study, led by postgraduate student Alexis Andres, found that Sagittarius A*'s center flares on a day-to-day basis, and quite chaotically.

This data might help researchers find out in the future whether the variations in the flares from Sagittarius A* are due to passing gaseous clouds or stars, or something previously unobserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKo7h_0dk88g5m00
This image, taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, might give researchers insight into black holes. Credit: NASA / ESA / Gerald Cecil (UNC-Chapel Hill)

In other news, a rugby ball-shaped planet has been spotted outside our Solar System and scientists are calling it deformed.

Nasa thinks the James Webb Space Telescope will likely be hit by space debris.

Donald Trump looks set to launch his Truth Social app next month.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Outsider.com

Massive Star Erupts Energy With Force of Billion Suns

Here on Earth, we tend to think of our sun as the most powerful thing in existence. After all, the star gives our planet life. Furthermore, it casts its light on the rest of the solar system. It’s hard to wrap our minds around anything more powerful. However, space is vast and full of stars. Not long ago one far-off star erupted and released as much energy as a billion suns. That, in and of itself is awe-inspiring. The fact that all of that energy erupted in less than a second is just mind-boggling.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Galaxy#Supermassive Black Hole#Solar System
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WILDLIFE
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

This video is the last time you’ll ever see the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope mission officially started on December 25. Now, though, the telescope is finally saying goodbye to the Ariane 5 rocket that took it to space. In a new video of the Webb Space Telescope shared by the European Space Agency, we get a final look at the telescope as it heads off to officially kickstart its years-long mission. Watch the last James Webb Space Telescope video What makes this video of the James Webb Space Telescope so special is this is the last time that we’ll see the spacecraft. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb won’t...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Several asteroids are heading towards Earth: How we deal with threats

Don't look now—but we are currently experiencing a rash of stories about a forthcoming global catastrophe. But in a change from reports of pandemics and climate change, this global catastrophe is produced by the impact of a giant asteroid. Or comet. Or both. This may feel extra ominous given the events in the recent Netflix film "Don't Look Up", in which the Earth is threatened by a "planet killer" asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
299K+
Followers
4K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy