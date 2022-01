Capex, one of the largest locally owned oil and natural gas producers in Argentina, could acquire assets and develop a new project to increase production in the sector as well as in renewable energy, looking to take advantage of an expected rise in long-term export opportunities, CFO Matías Salerno said Tuesday. "We are constantly looking for opportunities," he said in a webinar hosted by Balanz Capital, an investment firm in Buenos Aires. The company has acquired assets from Shell and other com.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO