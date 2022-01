A popular mystic in Mexico known as the country's 'Grand Warlock' has issued his forecast for 2022. Boasting a wizard-like appearance and a penchant for making bold declarations about what the future will bring,, self-proclaimed clairvoyant Antonio Vazquez has become something of a fixture in Mexico by way of his annual early-January press conferences wherein he reads the tarot and puts forth his predictions for the new year. The Grand Warlock reportedly kept the three-decade-long tradition alive last Wednesday when he assembled the media to reveal what he sees happening over the next twelve months.

AMERICAS ・ 1 DAY AGO