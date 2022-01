San Miguel, the largest lemon grower in Argentina, said it plans to issue up to $50 million in sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) tied to the US dollar on Thursday, marking its return to the local market after nearly maxing out its first SLB sale in September. The Famaillá, Tucumán-based company said it will offer at least $15 million worth of two-year bullet bonds, but it added that it could increase the amount based on demand at the auction, according to a securities filing. The dollar-linked.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO