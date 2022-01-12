ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Brazilian, Chinese banks lead chase for Citibanamex

By Rodrigo Alonso Cruz
latinfinance.com
 12 hours ago

Banks from Brazil and China are expected to present offers to buy Citibanamex after Citi said it will sell its consumer banking...

www.latinfinance.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seeking Alpha

Slowing Loan Growth Weighs On Cautious Chinese Banks

Credit growth continued to slow in December, despite China's central bank loosening monetary policy. Weak loan growth comes from the real estate sector. New bank lending in China fell more than expected in December, with aggregate finance dropping from CNY2.61 trillion in November to CNY2.37 trillion in December, and new yuan loans falling from CNY1.27 trillion in November to CNY1.13 trillion last month. While year-end credit tends to grow slower, the figures are surprising given the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 0.5 percentage points last month, and interest rates by 5 basis points.
ECONOMY
latinfinance.com

IFC arranges credit for Brazil's Omni

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) said Tuesday that it arranged a $40 million credit line for consumer finance company Omni to offer loans to truckers, refugees and micro-entrepreneurs in under-served areas of Brazil. IFC put in $20 million from its own account and brought in another $20 million from impact investors Blue Orchard Fund and MicroVest, the World Bank's private sector division said in a press release. "IFC's investment will increase Omni's capacity to assist their existing.
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Santander, Billionaire Salinas Express Interest in Citibanamex Acquisition

Banco Santander SA and billionaire Ricardo Salinas are all among the players considering acquiring Citibanamex, Citigroup’s Mexican retail banking business. Salinas’ comments, made on Twitter on Tuesday (Jan. 11), came hours after reports that Citigroup was closing its consumer, small business and middle market banking operations in Mexico to focus on other areas.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Brazilian Bank Topaz Buys Majority Stake in Cobiscorp

The Brazilian FinTech Stefanini Group has acquired a majority stake in Cobiscorp, an American core banking software maker, as part of a larger plan to expand in Latin America. As FinTech Futures reports, the acquisition will see Stefanini’s core banking subsidiary Topaz integrate a number of Cobiscorp’s solutions, including online fraud prevention and risk reduction solutions, digital channels infrastructure, currency exchange functionality and its more up-to-date Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based cloud software service tool.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
pymnts.com

What’s Ahead for Chinese Banks in 2022

Chinese banks are facing slowing loan growth, tightening margins and rising credit risks at the start of the new year as Beijing works to free liquidity for lending, which is at its lowest pace in more than 15 years, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence report Monday (Jan. 3).
ECONOMY
latinfinance.com

Bladex to issue more bonds in Mexico

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, or Bladex, plans to sell MXN2 billion ($98.2 million) in three-year bonds in the Mexican market to finance loans denominated in pesos, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Tuesday. S&P assigned th. Already have an account?. Free trial. Take a free two-week trial...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Mexico#Brazilian#Chinese#Latinfinance#Mexican#Monex
latinfinance.com

Açu Petróleo refinances terminal in bond market

Açu Petróleo, an oil terminal operator owned by Brazil's Prumo Logística and Germany's Oiltanking, issued $600 million in 10-year bonds on Monday to pay off debt, according to a source involved in the deal. The new 2032 notes carried a coupon of 7.5% and priced at 98.703 to yield 7.75%, in line with the initial price talk in the mid- to high-7% area, the source said. Goldman Sachs was the sole global coordinator, while Bank of America, Bradesco, Itaú BBA and Santander were the joint bookrunners,
MIAMI, FL
latinfinance.com

Nubank to list shares in Mexico

Brazilian digital lender Nubank is expected to list shares on the BIVA exchange in Mexico City through the International Quotation System, or SIC, according to the stock exchange's Twitter account. "Very soon! @nubank, the most valuable financial services technology company in the Latin America, will be available in the #SICBIVA," BIVA said in a tweet on Sunday. BIVA listed shares in US office rental company WeWork on the SIC in December last year and US pet supplies retailer Petco in April. The.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Banesco draws up perpetual notes in Panama

The Panamanian subsidiary of Venezuelan bank Banesco has registered a perpetual bond program for as much as $100 million with local securities regulator SMV, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Thursday. The bonds do not have a maturity date, but they cannot be redeemed for at least six years, according to Fitch. Banesco will use the proceeds to add to its Tier 1 capital to fulfill the SMV's requirements for local lenders. Fitch said. The rating agency assigned the bonds a BB+(pan) rating on the.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
MarketWatch

Falcon Mineral to merge with Desert Peak Minerals, valuing combined company at $1.9 billion

Falcon Minerals Corp. and Desert Peak Minerals announced Wednesday an agreement to merge in an stock deal that would value the combined company at about $1.9 billion. Falcon's stock, which is currently halted for news until 8:15 a.m. Eastern, was up 2.8% premarket prior to the halt. As part of the merger deal, Falcon will execute a 1-for-4 reserve stock split just before the deal's closing, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022. Desert Peak's shareholders will own about 73% of the combined company and Falcon shareholder will own 27%. The combined company, which will remain focused on consolidating mineral and royalty positions in the Permian Basin, will be managed by the Desert Peak management team and be led by Desert Peak's current Chief Executive Christopher Conoscenti. "As we have previously communicated to our shareholders, we believe scale matters in the minerals business, as it enhances the ability to drive greater consolidation, improves access to capital, and reduces volatility caused by asset concentration," said Falcon Chief Executive Bryan Gunderson. Falcon's stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
BUSINESS
latinfinance.com

Falabella outlines investment plans

Chilean retailer Falabella said late Tuesday that it plans to invest $711 million in the next two years to expand in Latin America after reducing its near-term debt maturities with a bond buyback in October. The Santiago-based company will invest 60% of the money to increase online sales and grow in Colombia and Peru, it said in a press release. It will put the other 40% into opening more stores over the next two years with a focus on IKEA furniture stores in Chile and Colombia, Sodimac home imp.
BUSINESS
latinfinance.com

CCR heads to local bond market

Brazilian infrastructure company CCR said it plans to raise BRL3.42 billion ($617 million) in a two-part deal in the local bond market to take care of short-term debt and fund investments, according to a securities filing. São Paulo-based CCR will sell BRL1.7 billion worth of seven-year debentures to pay off promissory notes that it issued last month and print BRL1.72 billion in 14-year debentures to cover debt due within 24 months and finance investments, it said in the filing on Tuesday. CCR r.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Creditors accept Aeroméxico restructuring plan

Aeroméxico said late Tuesday that its creditors voted in favor a restructuring plan by a large majority as part of the Mexican airline's attempts to emerge from bankruptcy. Aeroméxico got approval from creditors that are owed $2.3 billion, or roughly 86% of the airline's $2.68 billion in total debt, by January 7 and submitted the names to a bankruptcy court on Tuesday. The court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the plan on January 27. The airline announced last month that the US bankruptcy cour.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

CBC sizes up SLB sale for buyback

The Central America Bottling Corporation (CBC) could issue $1.1 billion in new sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) to fund the buyback of notes that mature in 2027, Moody's said in a report on Wednesday. In addition to the buyback, CBC could use parts of the proceeds for potential acquisitions and other corporate purposes, Moody's said. The Guatemala City-based bottling company will pay a step-up rate on the SLBs if it does not meet targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2026, M.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Grupo Gilinski increases stake in Sura

Colombia's Grupo Gilinski is set to become the second largest shareholder in Grupo Sura after tying up 25.4% of the financial services firm's shares in a public offering, according to information from the BVC stock exchange in Bogotá. Grupo Gilinski launched the unsolicited offer in November, looking to acquire between 25.3% and 31.7% of Sura for $8.01 per share. It acquired 119 million shares through JGDB Holdings on Wednesday, making the deal worth $952 million. If the BVC approves the transac.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy