Environment

Wednesday Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

fox44news.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday afternoon will be warm and dry. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to...

www.fox44news.com

#Meteorologist#Sunny Skies#Relative Humidity
fox26houston.com

Wednesday weather forecast

A modest warming trend will begin today with sunshine returning by the afternoon and highs temps about 5 degrees warmer than Tuesday's. Overnights lows will still drop into the 40s, but highs should reach the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday. A strong cold front arrives early Saturday, so expect a blustery first half of the weekend with temperatures in the 30s for the start of the Houston Marathon.
HOUSTON, TX
wyandottedaily.com

Quiet weather in forecast Wednesday and Thursday

Quiet weather with above normal temperatures is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulating snow will be more likely Friday night through midday Saturday, the weather service said. The greatest potential for at least 2 inches of snow is to the north, near...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday noon forecast

Chilly overnight, but a warming trend continues into the weekend. Sunday snowfall totals vary depending on the model.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Forecast

Joshua Eckl with the latest on the winter weather arriving for the end of the week. Mitch Keegan's Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast 1-12-22 Mitch Keegan's Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast 1-12-22 Mitch Keegan's Wednesday AM Forecast 1-12-22 Updated: 18 hours ago. Mitch Keegan's Wednesday AM Forecast 1-12-22 Joshua Eckl's Tuesday Night Forecast. Updated:...
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar despite some mid to upper level clouds moving in. We won’t have to worry about any rain under any of the clouds we see move into our skies today. But there will be a healthy mix of clouds mixing in with some sun today.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, January 12 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been dominating our weather pattern this week and that will continue for our Wednesday. Today is looking gorgeous for just about mid-January with mild conditions and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures stay well above average for this time of the year, topping out in the middle and upper 50s. Breezy SW winds will be the driver in that ahead of our next cold front. That’ll bring us a little more cloud cover compared to what we saw yesterday. Those high clouds will stream in ahead of this weak front that looks to move in late tonight. It’s going to come through dry with temps just dropping a few degrees on Thursday. Sunshine prevails again tomorrow with afternoon readings in the lower 50s. Another disturbance begins to approach the region on Friday and that’s going to bring an increase in the cloud cover. We’ll likely see peeks of sunshine early in the day with overcast conditions on tap by the evening. That will hold our temperatures down, as we’re only expecting highs in the mid and upper 40s for many of us. As this clipper system sinks southward, it’s going to coincide with some colder air and that is leading to the potential for rain and snow. The track is going to be key because the farther west the storm shifts, the quicker the colder air can move in. If the low-pressure center is farther east, then the warmer air can hold on longer. The latest trends continue to point to a westward shift and more snow. Precipitation will start as rain Friday night and gradually mix with and change to snow into early Saturday. Snow then looks to fall throughout much of the day, winding down Saturday evening. Minor to possibly moderate snowfall accumulation is a possibility as we progress through our Saturday. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s and with the wind, it’ll likely feel much colder. Temps stay cold as we end the weekend, especially with some fresh snow pack on the ground. Highs will only be in the 30s on Sunday but will climb back into the 40s and 50s by early next week as high pressure takes over.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Wednesday evening forecast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Highs in the 50s Wednesday afternoon with winds coming from the south. Tonight, lows are in the 30s, but above the freezing mark across North Alabama. Increasing cloud coverage will bring a slight chance at seeing rain for Thursday, but very isolated and light in nature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight in the panhandle as skies clear. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. On Thursday it will be sunny and a bit warmer. We should be close to average w/highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will turn West at 10-15 mph. The sunshine lasts thru Friday w/clouds returning Saturday. The rain returns Saturday night into Sunday. Right now 1-2″ of rain looks possible. Cooler weather returns Sunday and Monday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, January 12 Overnight Forecast

The January thaw continues with mild January temperatures expected to continue into Thursday. A weekend storm will bring cold and possibly snowy weather to the area. For tonight, we’ll find some high cloudiness moving through. The cloud cover and light westerly breeze should keep most areas above freezing tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

Temperatures stay above normal for the middle of January through the end of the week. Man lead Albuquerque police on car chase while on GPS court monitoring. COVID, crime surge continuing backlog of jury trial delays. Hobbs teen will not be held behind bars until trial. Crews work on taking...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

