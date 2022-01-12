Wednesday Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

High pressure has been dominating our weather pattern this week and that will continue for our Wednesday. Today is looking gorgeous for just about mid-January with mild conditions and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures stay well above average for this time of the year, topping out in the middle and upper 50s. Breezy SW winds will be the driver in that ahead of our next cold front. That’ll bring us a little more cloud cover compared to what we saw yesterday. Those high clouds will stream in ahead of this weak front that looks to move in late tonight. It’s going to come through dry with temps just dropping a few degrees on Thursday. Sunshine prevails again tomorrow with afternoon readings in the lower 50s. Another disturbance begins to approach the region on Friday and that’s going to bring an increase in the cloud cover. We’ll likely see peeks of sunshine early in the day with overcast conditions on tap by the evening. That will hold our temperatures down, as we’re only expecting highs in the mid and upper 40s for many of us. As this clipper system sinks southward, it’s going to coincide with some colder air and that is leading to the potential for rain and snow. The track is going to be key because the farther west the storm shifts, the quicker the colder air can move in. If the low-pressure center is farther east, then the warmer air can hold on longer. The latest trends continue to point to a westward shift and more snow. Precipitation will start as rain Friday night and gradually mix with and change to snow into early Saturday. Snow then looks to fall throughout much of the day, winding down Saturday evening. Minor to possibly moderate snowfall accumulation is a possibility as we progress through our Saturday. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s and with the wind, it’ll likely feel much colder. Temps stay cold as we end the weekend, especially with some fresh snow pack on the ground. Highs will only be in the 30s on Sunday but will climb back into the 40s and 50s by early next week as high pressure takes over.

