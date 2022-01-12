ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identify man shot, killed by Vancouver police

By The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officials in southwest Washington have identified the man that Vancouver police shot and killed Sunday at a mobile home park after police say he confronted officers with a knife.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 45-year-old Luis Ku Huitzil died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner’s office listed Ku Huitzil’s residence as “unknown.”

Many details about the incident also remain unknown. Four Vancouver Police Department officers are on paid leave following the killing, though the agency has not identified them or said how many fired weapons.

According to the police department, a resident of the mobile home park in the North Image neighborhood called 911 early Sunday about a “male acquaintance” armed with a knife inside one of the units.

The man eventually “confronted officers with a knife,” Vancouver police said in a statement. One officer fired a 40 millimeter, less-lethal round at the man.

“But unfortunately the officers had to deploy their firearms to stop the suspect from harming anyone,” Vancouver spokesperson Kim Kapp said in a statement. The man died at a hospital, police said.

The caller and others including children had “locked themselves in their bedroom” before calling 911 and escaped through a window before police arrived, Kapp said.

