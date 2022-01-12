IRS tax changes means millions of Americans can deduct $300 each for charitable cash donations – find out how

IF you made any donations or charitable contributions in 2021, you may get a tax break — whether you itemize your deductions or not.

Under the temporary law, individuals who take the standard deduction can deduct up to $300 for cash donations to qualifying charities when filing their 2021 tax return.

This temporary law is an extension of the CARES Act, which was approved by Congress as part of the Covid relief program in 2020.

Normally, taxpayers must itemize to deduct charitable contributions from their return.

Now, individual taxpayers can take a deduction of up to $300, while married couples could claim up to $600, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Deductions lower your taxable income, which reduces the amount of federal income tax you must pay.

Alton Bell II, enrolled agent and founder of Bell Tax Accountants & Advisors, told Forbes that the deduction incentivizes giving to charity, which is something worth celebrating.

“The increased charitable donation deduction for both individuals who itemized and for those who do not itemize (for) 2021 is a momentous year to support your favorite charity,” Bell said.

Nearly 90 percent of American tax filers use the standard deduction, meaning it might usually be more difficult for the average individual to claim tax breaks for smaller charitable donations.

The charitable contribution must be made to an eligible charity.

The IRS has a tool on their website where you can search for an organization's eligibility to receive the tax-deductible charitable contributions.

In order to qualify for the extra deduction, the donations must be paid in cash, check, or credit card.

Volunteering time or donating goods such as canned food or toys does not count.