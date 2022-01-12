Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not at Man Utd to fight for sixth’ and claims he knows what issues are at club… but cannot say

CRISTIANO RONALDO says he knows Manchester United’s problem — but will not reveal what it is.

Ronaldo is frustrated at how his return to the club has gone, with question marks over whether he should have ever have come back at all.

Cristiano Ronaldo told Man Utd's young stars ‘if you don’t want my advice, sort things out yourself’ Credit: EPA

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick Credit: EPA

But he said: “We are capable to change things now.

“I do not know the specific way because I am a player, not a coach or the president.

“I know the way but I’m not going to mention it because it is not ethical from my part to say that.”

There are already those who wonder whether Ronaldo will stay at the club beyond this season.

He admits he does not want to be at a club not competing for top honours.

He said: “Manchester United belongs in important things so we have to change.

“I do not want to be here in a club to fight for sixth place or seventh place or fifth.

“I am here to try to win, to compete. I think we compete but we are not yet in our best level.

“But we have a long way to improve and I believe that if we change our mind we can achieve big things.”

Ronaldo refuses to blame new coach Ralf Rangnick for the club’s current performances and instead questions whether the players have the right mentality.

And in an interview with Sky Sports he said some things needed to be ‘destroyed’ at the club to move it forward.

He said: “We have to have the right mentality.

“You have to be ready when you struggle in a game. They call this club Manchester United so we have to be united.

“The system is only useful if you have the right mentality on the pitch.

“We have a long way to improve. For me the most important thing is to look at yourself and say that you can do it better.

“I do not accept that our mentality is less than to be in the top three in the Premier League.

“I think to build up good things you need to destroy some things.

“I still believe we are capable of having a good season. We know it’s going to take time to make the ideas of the new coach on the pitch.

“It’s not that fast but we have to be professional, work hard, to be together as players.”

Rangnick has lost just one of his seven games in charge and Ronaldo believes he needs more time before being judged.

The Portugal star said: “He’s changed many things but he needs time to put his ideas through the players and on the pitch.

“We know it’s going to take time. It’s not easy to change the mentality of players and the system and the culture just like that, so I believe he’s going to do a good job.

“I still believe we are capable of having a good season.”