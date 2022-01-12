ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SINNERS sign forsyy to replace oskar

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsyGT_0dk87O4v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOzRt_0dk87O4v00

SINNERS Esports didn’t wait long to fill their open roster place following the departure of Tomas “oskar” Stastny, as the European Czech squad brought David “forsyy” Bily onboard on Wednesday.

Forsyy is the team’s first player addition in nearly two full years, as the roster had enjoyed rare continuity for a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad.

A string of first- and second-place finishes mark SINNERS’ recent play. But oskar was one of the team’s main contributors, having earned multiple top-20 player rankings in recent seasons.

The Slovak team ENTERPRISE esports was forsyy’s previous stop, and that organization signed Dominik “NIO” Slovak as its own replacement. ENTERPRISE earned first place finishes at the Y-Games PRO Series 2021 and the COOL League Season 10.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

3 Saints players who likely played their final game with the organization

The New Orleans Saints won’t be participating in the playoffs and that means Week 18 was the final game for the black and gold until the preseason kicks off in August. The team will have 11 players set to be unrestricted free agents this spring and three, in particular, don’t seem too likely to return to the Big Easy in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Issues Official Update On Jameson Williams

In the first half of this year’s national championship game, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with a knee injury. He managed to walk to the locker room under his own power. Shortly after the second half started, ESPN’s Holly Rowe had an update on Williams’ status. Alabama...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Former NFL Star Blames Turf for Jameson Williams's Injury

After losing John Metchie in the SEC championship win over Georgia, Alabama's other 1,000-yard wide receiver, Jameson Williams, went down in the first half of Monday night's national championship loss to the Bulldogs. The injury, which Nick Saban speculated was a torn ACL after the game, took away Bryce Young's top weapon, which proved to be massive as the defensive slugfest turned into a bit of a shootout in the fourth quarter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michu
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons make first moves of the offseason, sign 17

The Falcons signed 17 players, including two from the Canadian Football League, to reserve/futures contracts on Monday. The players are: Defensive back Dee Alford, defensive back Cornell Armstrong, offensive lineman Willie Beavers, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, outside linebacker Jordan Brailford, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, wide receiver Chad Hansen, running back Caleb Huntley, cornerback Luther Kirk, tight end Brayden Lenius, punter Dom Maggio, offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, tight end John Raine, outside linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive end Nick Thurman and wide receiver Austin Trammell.
NFL
FanSided

Report: Atlanta Falcons player is retiring from the NFL

Now that the Atlanta Falcons season is over there will be a lot of faces we have all become familiar with that will not be returning to the team for next season. Whether due to free agency, cuts, or retirement. It appears as if the first domino has fallen when...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinners#Mad Lions#Veteran#European#Czech#Slovak#The Cool League Season 10#Michu Valve#T1
CBS Boston

Patriots Reunite With Cre’von LeBlanc, Sign Cornerback To Practice Squad

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made a depth signing on Tuesday, adding cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc to the practice squad ahead of the postseason. Aaron Wilson reported the news. LeBlanc, 27, began his career with the Patriots, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He stood out in camp, and he made a highlight reel-worthy interception in a preseason game. But with a second-round pick having been used on Cyrus Jones that year, anad with a second-round pick having been used on Jordan Richards the year before, the Patriots didn’t have room on the roster for LeBlanc and waived him on the day of final cuts. The Bears picked him up, and he played in 13 games — with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown — as a rookie. He played 15 more games with the Bears in 2017, before signing with the Lions in 2018. He signed with the Eagles late in the 2018 season and played 21 games with Philly over three seasons. LeBlanc has spent time with the Dolphins and Texans this season but hasn’t played in any games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy