SINNERS sign forsyy to replace oskar

SINNERS Esports didn’t wait long to fill their open roster place following the departure of Tomas “oskar” Stastny, as the European Czech squad brought David “forsyy” Bily onboard on Wednesday.

Forsyy is the team’s first player addition in nearly two full years, as the roster had enjoyed rare continuity for a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad.

A string of first- and second-place finishes mark SINNERS’ recent play. But oskar was one of the team’s main contributors, having earned multiple top-20 player rankings in recent seasons.

The Slovak team ENTERPRISE esports was forsyy’s previous stop, and that organization signed Dominik “NIO” Slovak as its own replacement. ENTERPRISE earned first place finishes at the Y-Games PRO Series 2021 and the COOL League Season 10.

–Field Level Media

