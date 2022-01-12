ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Andrew Burnap Cast in Male Lead Role for Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Remake

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap has been cast as the male lead in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” according to Deadline‘s Matt Grobar. Instead of playing a role featured in the 1937 film, such as the Prince or the...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

How Netflix’s Red Notice Was Able To Film Crowded Scene With Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot, Despite COVID Protocols

When all is said and done, Netflix’s Red Notice has amounted to a massive hit in 2021’s overall cinematic picture. A blockbuster that cost a backbreaking amount of money to make, it defied the previous attitudes of smaller spending for the streaming giant, and seemed to be worth the effort. But with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot having to film that flirtatious masquerade scene, which was crowded with as many extras as COVID protocols safely allowed, director Rawson Marshall Thurber had to get a bit creative to achieve a maskless picture of normalcy. Which, naturally, wasn’t cheap.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Aladdin star's Netflix rom-com The Royal Treatment

Aladdin's Mena Massoud stars as Thomas, a man who finds himself falling for the "wrong" woman in the first trailer for upcoming Netflix rom-com The Royal Treatment. Described as a mix of The Princess Diaries and Cinderella, the movie – which releases on January 20, 2022 – centres on New York-based hairdresser Isabella (Laura Marano), who books a high-profile job fixing up a noble groom-to-be before his big day.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Marc Webb
thecurrent-online.com

Rachel Zegler: Who Is The Actress To Play Snow White In Disney Live-Action

Rachel Zegler is the actress who plays Snow White in the Disney live-action film: what we know about her age, background, private life, and social networks. Rachel Zegler is a young actress, born on May 3, 2001, already very launched in the world of entertainment thanks to the film West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg, released in cinemas on December 23, 2021.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai Live-Action Film Reveals 8 Cast Members

Sara Minami, Yūmi Kawai, Riko, Mizuki Kayashima, more join cast. The official website for the live-action film of Usamaru Furuya's Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai (I Want to be Killed by a High School Girl) suspense manga revealed a new visual and cast members for the film on Wednesday. The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow White#British Royal Family#Film Star#Wdwnt#Disney Parks#Wdw News#Muppet
Anime News Network

Radiation House Live-Action Film's Trailer Reveals 5 Cast Members, Theme Song

Yumi Wakatsuki, Ikusaburo Yamazaki, Katsumi Takahashi, Midoriko Kimura, Hideko Hara join cast. The official website for the live-action film of Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori's Radiation House manga began streaming a trailer for the film on Wednesday. The trailer reveals five new cast members for the film, and also reveals and previews the film's theme song "More Than Words" by MAN WITH A MISSION.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Nevers’ Star Laura Donnelly Joins Gael Garcia Bernal In Marvel’s Werewolf Halloween Special For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: The Nevers star Laura Donnelly has joined Gael Garcia Bernal in Marvel Studios’ Halloween special for Disney+, we can reveal. Plot details for the untitled special are being kept under wraps, but, as previously reported, we understand Garcia Bernal could be playing a character based on the Marvel character Werewolf by Night, who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects. No official word yet on who Donnelly is playing, but if Garcia Bernal is Werewolf by Night, she potentially could be Nina Price, who becomes Vampire by Night. Price is the niece of character Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Plotting ‘Red Notice’ Back-To-Back Sequel Shoot: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds & Rawson Marshall Thurber Expected Back

EXCLUSIVE: Back when Deadline revealed that Universal wavered on the big budget of Rawson Marshall Thurber’s three-hander script Red Notice and franchise-hungry Netflix stepped right in, skeptics questioned the wisdom of a global heist film with superstar paydays for Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and an eight-figure payday for writer-director Thurber. Looks like Netflix’s biggest movie bet at that time paid off: Deadline hears the streamer is in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels, with the hope to begin production in early 2023, dependent on deals and the schedules of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
Variety

Features Toons Sensitive to Diverse Cultures in Storytelling and Characters

As society evolves, media follow. With the current crop of potential Oscar contenders in the animated feature category, it’s more than coincidence that all incorporate and preserve different ethnic cultures within the storytelling, a sharp deviation from the more commonplace all-white casts and culturally expunged stories of the past. While “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney), “Luca” (Pixar) and “Encanto” (Disney) seem distinctly of 2021, they were all in the works for over five years before audiences caught their first glimpses of the characters. Encouragingly, this world reflection is more accurate than in the past. It’s not that Disney’s 1991 “Beauty...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

These 2022 Films Are Predicted To Hit Major Success At The Box Office

Though it seems we face another year of uncertainty at the box office, Hollywood studios continue to set debuts for many films in 2022. Variety says the top movies to look out for this year include The Batman set to be released on March 4th. Also, mark your calendars for the first Marvel release of the year Morbius which will now be released in April instead of January. Then, not much later, another Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is also set for this year on October 7th. Plenty of time to see No Way Home (if you haven’t already), and maybe do a whole Marvel binge once again?
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Gal Gadot: My Cleopatra will be sexy and smart

Gal Gadot says her version of Cleopatra will be both "sexy" and "smart". The 36-year-old star will play the ruler of Ancient Egypt in a new movie that will be producer by her 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins and gave fans a teaser of what to expect from her take on the character.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy